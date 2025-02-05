Duchess Sophie delights in V-neck dress and £675 killer heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked as elegant as ever on Tuesday as she stepped out on the first day of her six-day trip to Nepal.

Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen arriving at Dwarika's Hotel for a meeting with prominent Nepali women's rights activists wearing a floral midi dress from Etro. The £1,250 designer dress featured a floral print on black fabric with a V-shaped neckline long sleeves, and frilled skirt to create a classic hourglass silhouette.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's very best fashion moments

© Getty The £1,250 designer dress featured a floral print on black fabric with a V-shaped neckline long sleeves, and frilled skirt to create a classic hourglass silhouette.



© Getty Images She last wore the dress by the Italian label in April when she visited Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv alongside Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, styling the garment with white flats.



© Getty The royal was gifted a beautiful cream pashmina upon arrival which she draped over her shoulders, adding to the elegance of her recycled Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia' heels which retail for £675.



© Getty Her hair was swept off her face in an understated half updo, revealing a gorgeous pair of floral hoop earrings by Giulia Barela while her minimal makeup look featured a pink-toned eyeshadow look with black eyeliner along the lashline for added definition. After having met, Prince Edward's wife met patients and doctors of Kirtipur Eye Hospital in the capacity of Global Ambassador of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

© Getty A second classic dress Just the day before, the mother of two kicked off the trip to Nepal with a meeting with Colonel Commandant of the Brigade of Gurkhas Major General Strickland DSO MBE and British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, as well as the President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel with his wife Sabita at the Presidential Palace.

© Alamy She chose Mary Katrantzou's 'Airmail floral-print woven midi dress' – a teal and mustard number with a floral print and pussy-bow neckline. Prince William's aunt once again popped on her Jimmy Choos but swapped her Sophie Habsburg 'Minuit' clutch from Wednesday for the 'Vintage Indigo Bag' from Matelier.



© Getty Images Swapping out her prints Prior to flying to Nepal, Sophie attended a Buckingham Palace reception for newly-elected members of the British parliament. She swapped her busy printed dresses for something simpler – and looked incredible. The duchess wore the 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah in cream which featured a classic A-line cut and fluted sleeves.

© Getty Images DISCOVER: How does Duchess Sophie look so young at 60? It was styled with the timeless pink suede pumps from Prada and her Giulia Barela earrings once again.

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday