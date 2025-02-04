Duchess Sophie is a 1950s bombshell in £1.8k dress

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh landed in Nepal for their six-day visit. For the first outfit of the trip, Duchess Sophie, 60, chose a long-sleeved midi dress – and it was her boldest print to date.

The royal was seen wearing the 'Airmail floral-print woven midi dress' by Mary Katrantzou with a pleated skirt and busy teal, cream, and mustard print. It also had a pussy-bow neckline – an upcycled tweak from when she last wore the garment collarless in March 2024 to co-host a reception at Buckingham Palace for veterans of the Korean War on behalf of King Charles.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's very best fashion moments

© Getty The dress also had an unusual dropped skirt which made it appear as if the garment had two waistlines.



© Alamy In terms of accessories, the royal kept things simple with pearl-adorned patent pumps from Jimmy Choo and a teal satin mini bag. Her hair was swept into a classic updo and a pair of amber drop earrings tied the look together nicely.



© Alamy During the first day of the trip, Sophie wore her now-discontinued designer dress to meet with Colonel Commandant of the Brigade of Gurkhas Major General Strickland DSO MBE (left) and British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, as well as the President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel with his wife Sabita at the Presidential Palace.



© Getty Images A contrasting look Prior to jetting off to Nepal, Sophie headed to Buckingham Palace to attend a reception for newly-elected members of parliament.

© Getty Images The mother of two wore the cream 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah which featured a crew neckline, floaty skirt, and fluted sleeves. It was teamed with simple nude suede pumps.



© Getty New hair heights The Duchess reached new hair heights in January when she attended the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley. Her blonde locks were styled in a flicky blowdry with roots that stood up inches from her hairline.

© Getty For the glamorous occasion, Sophie chose the sparkling Erdem 'Lindsay' gown with sheer lace sleeves and a full-length skirt. It was also teamed with an array of jewels from Chopard's 'Happy Diamonds' collection totting up to over £15,000. DISCOVER: How does Duchess Sophie look so young at 60? The earrings, necklace, and bracelet combo is presumed to have been a gift from Prince Edward as she debuted the pieces on Christmas Day 2024.

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday