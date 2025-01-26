The Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance on Thursday evening as she stepped out to attend the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley.

She looked simply stunning in a lace gown but it was her jewellery that did the talking. Though her pieces were subtle in size, they were large in value (we're talking a collective worth of over £15,000), and oozed luxury.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's very best fashion moments

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince Edward's wife wore the rose gold and diamonds pendant necklace, bangle, and earrings from Chopard's 'Happy Diamonds' collection. The pieces currently retail for £4,680, £7,620, and £5,020 respectively.



© Getty The royal wore all three pieces for the first time to the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham last year leading royal followers to believe Sophie may have received the luxurious jewels as a gift from her husband.



© Shutterstock On this occasion, her net diamond accessories were used to elevate her already glamorous pairing of an Emilia Wickstead coat dress and Reiss boots.



© Getty Sophie's shimmering style For the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner, Sophie chose the 'Lindsay' dress from Erdem which features a metallic lace-covered bodice and skirt, cinched at the waist with a tie belt.

© Getty She carried the 'Maud' clutch in silver from Anya Hindmarch and platformed 'Sledge' heels from L.K.Bennett that were covered in glitter. The mother of two amplified her look by adding a black faux far jacket from an unexpected brand – Zara. Her hair was more voluminous than ever with head-turning height at the root and feathery soft ends.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A royal repeat It isn't the first time the royal has chosen the Erdem dress for a glittering evening occasion. In 2023, Sophie wore the dress to a reception and dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel in Niagara on the Lake during her trip to Canada.

© WPA Pool It seems she took style cues from none other than the Princess of Wales who wore the same dress but in a shorter length to the UK-India Year of Culture launch event in 2017.



LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday