Duchess Sophie commands attention with £15k diamond gift
Sophie in blush feathered hat and dress looking up© Getty

Duchess Sophie lights up the room with £15k sparkling diamond gift

Prince Edward's wife wore a gorgeous evening gown and dripping diamonds  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance on Thursday evening as she stepped out to attend the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks in Camberley. 

She looked simply stunning in a lace gown but it was her jewellery that did the talking. Though her pieces were subtle in size, they were large in value (we're talking a collective worth of over £15,000), and oozed luxury.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks on January 23, 2025 in Camberley, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Edward's wife wore the rose gold and diamonds pendant necklace, bangle, and earrings from Chopard's 'Happy Diamonds' collection. The pieces currently retail for £4,680, £7,620, and £5,020 respectively.

Sophie smiling with voluminous hair© Getty

The royal wore all three pieces for the first time to the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham last year leading royal followers to believe Sophie may have received the luxurious jewels as a gift from her husband.

Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats© Shutterstock

On this occasion, her net diamond accessories were used to elevate her already glamorous pairing of an Emilia Wickstead coat dress and Reiss boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in lace dress and black fur coat© Getty

Sophie's shimmering style

For the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner, Sophie chose the 'Lindsay' dress from Erdem which features a metallic lace-covered bodice and skirt, cinched at the waist with a tie belt.

Sophie talking to two men in army dress uniform© Getty

She carried the 'Maud' clutch in silver from Anya Hindmarch and platformed 'Sledge' heels from L.K.Bennett that were covered in glitter.

The mother of two amplified her look by adding a black faux far jacket from an unexpected brand – Zara. Her hair was more voluminous than ever with head-turning height at the root and feathery soft ends.

Duchess Sophie in sparkly dress© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A royal repeat

It isn't the first time the royal has chosen the Erdem dress for a glittering evening occasion. In 2023, Sophie wore the dress to a reception and dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel in Niagara on the Lake during her trip to Canada.

Princess Kate in sparkly dress© WPA Pool

It seems she took style cues from none other than the Princess of Wales who wore the same dress but in a shorter length to the UK-India Year of Culture launch event in 2017.

