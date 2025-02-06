Duchess Sophie's platform shoes the late Queen would never approve of

The Duchess of Edinburgh put her most fashionable foot forward as she continued her official visit to Nepal on Thursday alongside the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward and Sophie toured the Godawari National Botanic Garden on the second day of their official royal tour of the Himalayan nation. Staying true to her signature polished yet feminine style, the Duchess nailed the dress code in a beautifully blooming skirt.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's very best fashion moments

A closer look at Duchess Sophie's statement skirt © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beuatiful in a poppy-adorned skirt from Zimmerman Duchess Sophie looked radiant in a floral-adorned maxi skirt from Zimmerman. The 'Lightburst' cotton and silk maxi skirt from the royally-loved brand retails for £750 and is one of the more striking pieces in her wardrobe.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh wore the skirt in Malta in October This isn’t the first time she has worn this eye-catching piece - the Duchess memorably donned it during a trip to Malta in October 2024, pairing it with an elegant sheer blouse for a tour of Villa Guardamangia in Pieta.

For her Nepalese engagement, the mother-of-two opted for a more sophisticated yet effortless ensemble. She styled the vibrant floral skirt with a simple white T-shirt and a tailored cream blazer, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined. © Getty The royal paired her skirt with a white T-shirt and cream blazer

Footwear fit for a royal © Getty The royal wore a pair of platform espadrilles with her skirt Keeping her look grounded, Duchess Sophie chose a pair of 'Valencia' espadrilles from Toms, featuring an edgy wicker platform that subtly elevated her frame. The choice of wedges, while stylish and comfortable, might have raised a few royal eyebrows in past years.It was well known that the late Queen Elizabeth II had a personal preference for royal ladies to avoid wearing wedge heels, with the divisive footwear reportedly "banned" at official royal events.

© Getty Did the Duchess of Edinburgh break a royal style rule? "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," Vanity Fair once reported. "She really doesn't like them, and it's well known among the women in the family."

Duchess Sophie has been a vision of elegance throughout the tour, showcasing a variety of bold and feminine ensembles from high-end designers such as Mary Katrantzou, Etro, and Zimmermann. © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh at the Presidential Palace in Maharajgunj, Kathamnadu On Tuesday, she wowed in a striking £1,250 designer dress from Etro. The elegant number featured a floral print on black fabric, a flattering V-neckline, long sleeves, and a frilled skirt that accentuated her hourglass silhouette.



