Princess Anne's Barbie pink BAFTAs dress had the most outrageous shoulder pads

The 78th British Academy Film and Television Awards are set to return to London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night, bringing a glittering set of A-listers, emerging stars and film royalty to the red carpet.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are not set to make their highly-anticipated red carpet return, the BAFTAs has long been associated with the royal family. Princess Anne was often on the guest list during the 1980s, mingling with the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Dame Joan Collins.

Rewind to 1984, when the Princess Royal, then 34, turned heads in a striking Barbie pink dress...

Princess Anne's BAFTAs brilliance © Peter Brooker/Shutterstock The Princess opted for high-octane glamour at the BAFTAs in 1984 The statement satin piece featured a head-turning houndstooth print skirt paired with a satin button-down blouse. Her outrageous shoulder pads were a hallmark of the 80s fashion era, adding drama and decadence to her red carpet ensemble. The Princess' colourful gown was complemented by a fitted bodice and waist-cinching satin sash, embodying the bold and structured silhouettes popular at the time.

View post on X With hair as high as her shoulder pads, the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II swept her brunette hair into a Hollywood-worthy beehive, showing off her diamond and pearl choker and dazzling pearl drop earrings.

It wasn't the only time the thrifty royal wore the memorable gown, having revived it from the archives more than a decade later when she attended the Save the Children Festival of Trees. © Getty The Princess Royal has been known to recycle her clothes across the decades The Princess gave her dress a modern upgrade, ditching the larger-than-life shoulder pads and switching them out for traditional long sleeves. She added a glittering sunburst brooch to the centre of her collar, adding a breathtaking diamond necklace to breathe new life into her outfit.

© Getty The Princess Royal's brunette hair was swept into an intricate hairstyle It isn't the only time the royal has brushed shoulders with film stars. In 1971, the Princess attended the Society of Film & Television Arts Awards (which later became known as the BAFTAs) held at the Royal Albert Hall. A then 21-year-old Anne looked more like a Hollywood starlet than a working royal, oozing elegance in an emerald green satin gown fastened with a waist-cinching belt.

© Getty Princess Anne wore the most elegant hairstyle for the glittering red carpet event The Princess added a black choker elevated with a dangling diamond pendant to complete her evening wear. Most striking, however, was her jaw-dropping hairstyle that added enough drama to be considered for its own golden gong. The royal's beautiful brunette locks were swept back into a bouffant coquette style - a signature look of the 70s where disco curls meet high glamour.