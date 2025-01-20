Princess Anne emerges in knee-high boots and flippy mini skirt

Princess Anne showcased her unrivaled work ethic on Friday, as she stepped out in Swindon to open a new Improve Venitary Education Clinical Excellence Centre in Dalton Business Park and visited West Wilts Youth Sailing Association (WWYSA) to celebrate its 58th birthday.

The Princess Royal, 74, is consistently recognised as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, having carried out 217 in-person engagements in 2024.

Dressed in her finest winter wardrobe for her jam-packed day, the Princess looked polished in a sage green tweed coat paired with a flippy black skirt that grazed her knees. Accessorising for the cold, the royal slipped into knee-high suede black boots and wore a pair of inky black leather gloves whilst carrying a navy blue envelope bag.

Anne's hair, coiffed in her signature coiled chignon hairstyle, showed off her delicate pearl earrings. The Princess wore minimal makeup for the occasion, sporting nothing but a berry-hued lipstick to add a pop of colour to her ensemble.

Princess Anne unveiled two plaques commemorating her visit and the WWYSA's milestone birthday.

In a short speech, she said: "Thank you to all those who have been involved in this creation, and thank you for your efforts, and for rising to the challenge. I don’t underestimate for a second how difficult that has been."

She added: "My congratulations and thanks to everyone that has been involved here. It’s an unusual piece of water in an unusual part of the country.

"To do what you’ve been doing so well for so long and to be able to look forward with quite such certainty must be a real bonus for you all."

Princess Anne's terrific tweed wardrobe

It's not the first time the Princess Royal has proven her penchant for tweed, having repeatedly worn coats in her collection for several decades.

The Princess Royal wearing a green tweed coat

In March 2024, Anne turned heads in a 33-year-old tweed garment as she stepped out in a regal wool coat rendered from a herringbone weave and embellished with rich emerald-hued velvet details.

Anne often wore the coat in the years between 1990 and 1996, including on a visit to Dunblane in Scotland with her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne first wore the coat to attend the Royal Christmas Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 1990

For the annual Easter Matins service last year, the mother-of-two donned a lime-green wool coat that has been in her wardrobe since at least 2015.

Princess Anne looked as stylish as ever in her green tweed coat

The sister of King Charles cut an elegant figure as she joined her royal family at St George's Chapel, adding caramel-hued suede boots to her look, accessorising with brown leather gloves and a brown saddle bag.