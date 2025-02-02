Princess Anne, 74, recycles tartan suit from her teenage years at Six Nations rugby

Princess Anne delighted spectators at the Murrayfield Stadium as she cheered on the Scottish Rugby Union at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations on Saturday.

The Princess Royal, 74, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, met with players competing for the Cuttitta Cup in Edinburgh.

Ever the embodiment of effortless style, the sister of King Charles looked smart in a slick tartan suit as she graced the pitch, shaking hands with players after Scotland clinched victory with a 31-19 result.

WATCH: Princess Anne's quirkiest outfits that made her a royal style icon

Princess Anne's recycled suit

© Getty The Princess Royal is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union

The Princess opted for a fitted cropped jacket in navy, which perfectly paired with the sleek navy trousers and cloud blue silk scarf she wore neatly knotted around her neck.

It's no secret the mother-of-two is recognised as one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family. As expected, Saturday's game wasn't the first time Princess Anne had stepped out wearing the smart tartan ensemble, which she has worn several times over the years.

© Getty The Princess Royal looked smart in a tartan navy suit

Most recently, the royal wore the exact same outfit to the Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France in February 2024.

It's not known exactly how long the Princess has had the timeless tartan suit in her wardrobe, though it's not out of character for the thrifty royal to recycle her favourite pieces from several decades before.

© Getty The Princess Royal was photographed wearing a similar dark pea coat in 1970

A photograph taken of Princess Anne in 1970 shows the royal wearing a near-exact pea coat, complete with double breasted button detailing, a cropped fit and large lapels. It would come as no surprise if the royal had kept the 55-year-old coat in her wardrobe from her teenage years, given her history of repeating outfits from her twenties.

Princess Anne's brooch

What truly caught our attention, however, was the striking silver brooch adorning Princess Anne's lapel. Featuring intricate traditional engraving, a substantial silver disc, and four amethysts elegantly set around its perimeter, the royal’s distinctive accessory made a bold statement.

© Getty Anne sported her silver and amethyst brooch for Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship in 2024

Maxwell Stone, a leading jewellery expert at Steven Stone, noted that amethyst has long been associated with royalty. With its captivating purple hues - historically a colour reserved for the elite - amethyst is believed to symbolise power and prestige.

Princess Anne's striking silver brooch has become a signature piece for the royal at rugby-related events. She has been spotted wearing it on several occasions, including the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and France, as well as the Scotland vs. Ireland Six Nations match in Edinburgh in 2024.

It is evident that the Princess Royal holds a strong connection between this piece and both Scotland and Scottish rugby.