Princess Anne is the ultimate Sloane Ranger in white jeans and preppy shirt

Princess Anne is quite the style chameleon, with royal watchers rarely able to predict what she is going to wear on any given day.

While Princess Kate can be relied upon to wear smart, fitted suits and Duchess Sophie has a penchant for wide-legged trousers, Princess Anne varies wildly in her outfit choice, switching between pencil skirts and loafers to check shirts and flares to military uniform.

The Princess Royal is currently visiting South Africa and has been wearing her usual variety of outfits, from a peach-hued dress and white pumps to a casual look that Princess Kate has worn in the past.

Princess Anne's Sloane Ranger look

During a visit to South African Riding for the Disabled Association, Princess Anne rocked a pair of white jeans and a casual printed blue shirt.

Princess Anne looked lovely in her white jeans and blue shirt

Anyone who frequented London in the nineties and noughties will remember that the blue and white combination was the uniform of the 'Sloane Ranger', a light-hearted term for the stylish group of upper-class fashionistas who spent their time in Sloane Square and the surrounding areas.

It's a look that Princess Kate loved during her pre-royal days when she was often seen in a more lowkey style. The Princess Royal's daughter, Zara Tindall, is a fan of the high-end look, too, frequently donning white jeans to attend equestrian events.

Princess Anne loves white trousers

Princess Anne is clearly a fan of light-coloured trousers, as she also bravely wore a pair of white flares for a walk in the summer – we're impressed that she doesn't fret about getting her outfit muddy! A brave woman indeed.

Princess Anne's visit to South Africa

The Princess Royal is favouring comfort on her trip to South Africa which comes at a difficult time for the King's sister, as she had to leave her husband at home due to ill-health.

Her daughter Zara Tindall is also a fan of white jeans

Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence was set to join his wife on the tour, but he instead had to stay in the UK where he is recovering from a suspected torn ligament, believed to have been sustained while he was working at home at Gatcombe Park.

The former naval officer needed treatment in the UK so was unable to fly with the Princess.

Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence had planned to travel together

His injury comes hot on the heels of Anne's own misdemeanour on their Gloucestershire estate last summer, which saw the 74-year-old hospitalised with a concussion

We bet the Princess Royal is looking forward to getting home to see her husband and we send him our wishes for a speedy recovery.

