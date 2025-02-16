Princess Eugenie's 'Mrs Brooksabank' wedding jacket proved she was an It-girl bride

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who shared a rare photograph of them stealing a kiss on Instagram - weren't the only royal couple to mark Valentine's Day.

Princess Eugenie delighted her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Saturday, in which she gave royal fans a rare glimpse at her private wedding celebrations from her nuptials to Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018.

"My Valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)," the royal penned in the caption of her post, in which she was seen wearing a pastel pink jacket embroidered with the name 'Mrs Brooksbank'.

The beautiful jacket, complete with zip detailing on the sleeves, a waist-cinching silhouette and a soft peplum fringe, was designed by Samson Dougal for the Princess' post-wedding celebrations.

At the time, the designer shared a photograph of the bespoke bridal garment on Instagram, writing: "HRH Princess Eugenie's wedding jacket. I'm so honoured to have been asked to design the bespoke look she wore for the day two wedding celebrations at Windsor.

"The pale pink biker jacket was embroidered with the words ‘Mrs Brooksbank’ in the Princess’ own handwriting."

Personalised wedding garments have become the ultimate bridal accessory, with modern couples seeking unique and meaningful ways to add personal touches to their big day. A perfect example is Hailey Bieber’s iconic wedding veil, which had 'Til Death Do Us Part' embroidered across it - a bold and romantic statement designed by Virgil Abloh.

Echoed by Princess Eugenie's personalised bridal jacket, the trend has seen brides opting for everything from monogrammed veils and sentimental embroidery to dresses featuring hidden quotes or symbols.

Princess Eugenie's second wedding day

Princess Eugenie married British marketing executive Jack in 2018 after a seven-year relationship. The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

Following their day, stepped in tradition and bursting with pomp and pageantry, the newlyweds continued the party with a low-key family celebration in Windsor the following day.

The Brooksbanks threw a festival-themed party in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, where Robbie Williams is said to have performed to a crowd of 300 wedding guests.

The no-expenses-spared occasion reportedly cost more than £300,000, according to Vanity Fair.

Among the star-studded guests were Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore, along with Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne and Tracey Emin.