Princess Beatrice's long forgotten pre-wedding mermaid dress to party with the Queen
Princess Beatrice wearing a glittering gown© Getty

The York royal's striking fascinator worn to the royal wedding in 2011 dominated headlines

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
37 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice's marvellous millinery worn to the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding on 29 April 2011 became one of the most talked about wedding guest outfits of all time. 

Dressed in a buttery beige Valentino coat adorned with intricate coiled collar detailing and a pretty bow belt, the Princess' tailoring was unique and understated - until she added that Philip Treacy hat. 

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's most memorable fashion moments

Her blush pink fascinator, reminiscent of a rippling starched ribbon made Princess Beatrice the subject of Internet mockery at the time. Our thoughts? The world just wasn't ready for millinery that magnificent.

Princess Beatrice of York wears a Valentino dress and ribbon hat© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a fascinator designed by Philip Treacy

Yet amid her so-called sartorial faux pas, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson had a spellbinding fashion moment the night before William and Kate's wedding that went under the radar - and we're here to revive it.

Princess Beatrice's forgotten-about wedding gown

Princess Beatrice attends the pre-wedding dinner at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on 28 April 2011 in London, England.© Getty
Princess Beatrice attends the pre-wedding dinner at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on 28 April 2011 in London, England.

24 hours before Prince William and his bride-to-be, Catherine Middleton, tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony watched by 2 billion viewers worldwide, the late Queen Elizabeth II hosted their closest friends and family for a pre-wedding dinner at the Mandarin Oriental. 

The glittering affair was attended by the British royal family and royalty from around the world, and came with a dazzling dress code.

Princess Beatrice's dress was stitched with silver sequins© Getty
Princess Beatrice's dress was stitched with silver sequins

Looking every inch a Princess for the occasion, Beatrice, then 22, slipped into a blush pink mermaid-style dress. Boasting layers of ruched tulle embellished with glittering silver sequins, the royal's asymmetrical gown remains one of the most striking dresses she has ever worn. 

Princess Beatrice's auburn hair was styled in sleek, glossy curls, as she elevated her defined facial features with a silver smokey eye and blush pink lip gloss.

Prince William and Kate's absence

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pictured leaving tge pre-wedding dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park© Getty=
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pictured leaving tge pre-wedding dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Interestingly, the Prince and Princess of Wales weren't present at their own pre-wedding celebrations, instead choosing to spend the evening quietly as they geared up for the most important day of their lives.

kate and william on wedding day© Getty Images
William and Kate on their wedding day

Almost 14 years on from the unforgettable day, few can forget the moment Kate stepped out of a 1978 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI with her father, Michael Middleton, and unveiled her breathtaking Alexander McQueen wedding dress for the first time.

couple getting married inside Westminster Abbey © Getty Images
The Princess of Wales' dress was designed by British designer Alexander McQueen

Thought to have cost Carole and Michael Middleton £250,000, the bride's gown featured handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework and an ivory satin Victorian-inspired corset bodice which was "narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips", according to the Palace. 

It was finished with 58 organza-covered buttons and a skirt that "echoes an opening flower."

