Princess Beatrice and Eugenie just wore the same £249 burgundy coat
Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on November 29, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

The daughters of Sarah Ferguson love this high street coat

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Last week, the stunning Princess Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview in Regents Park. The redhead royal concealed her blossoming baby bump with the most beautiful burgundy coat. The 35-year-old added a simple black dress and ballet pumps and looked so chic.

Princess Beatrice at the Frieze Art Fair© Getty
Princess Beatrice at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview

The coat is called the 'Bianca Maxi Wool Coat' and comes from luxury high street store Hobbs. The style is currently £249 in the brand's mid-season sale and is selling out quickly - act fast if you want to invest.

Bianca Maxi Wool Coat by Hobbs London
The 'Bianca Maxi Wool Coat' by Hobbs London

The website said of the style: "Destined for the forefront of your outerwear collection for many years to come, the tailored wool Bianca maxi coat displays Hobbs' unwavering commitment to tailored sophistication."

We were sure we had seen this coat before and sure enough, we were right! Beatrice's little sister, Princess Eugenie actually wore the same style back in March this year.

Princess Eugenie smiles as she reads to schoolchildren© Justin Goff
Eugenie wore the same coat earlier this year

The 34-year-old royal told the classic tale of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant by David McKee to mark the launch of the Elephant Family charity's Little Egg Hunt. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie embracing© Dave Benett
Eugenie and Beatrice often wear similar clothing

The mother-of-two looked so elegant in the statement coat, which she paired with a floral midi dress as she animatedly read the story to the youngsters in the middle of Sloane Square.

York sisters twinning moment

This isn't the first time the York sisters have twinned in a coat. Back in 2019, Beatrice stepped out at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London and wowed the red carpet in a stylish little black dress, black tights and heels, and she carried a majorly-cute studded handbag. She topped the look off with a red, duster-style number by Galvan. Eugenie wore the very same style a few months before, at a film premiere.

Sharing is caring, after all!

