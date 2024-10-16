Princess Beatrice and Eugenie just wore the same £249 burgundy coat

Last week, the stunning Princess Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview in Regents Park. The redhead royal concealed her blossoming baby bump with the most beautiful burgundy coat. The 35-year-old added a simple black dress and ballet pumps and looked so chic.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview

The coat is called the 'Bianca Maxi Wool Coat' and comes from luxury high street store Hobbs. The style is currently £249 in the brand's mid-season sale and is selling out quickly - act fast if you want to invest.

The 'Bianca Maxi Wool Coat' by Hobbs London

The website said of the style: "Destined for the forefront of your outerwear collection for many years to come, the tailored wool Bianca maxi coat displays Hobbs' unwavering commitment to tailored sophistication."

We were sure we had seen this coat before and sure enough, we were right! Beatrice's little sister, Princess Eugenie actually wore the same style back in March this year.

© Justin Goff Eugenie wore the same coat earlier this year

The 34-year-old royal told the classic tale of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant by David McKee to mark the launch of the Elephant Family charity's Little Egg Hunt.

© Dave Benett Eugenie and Beatrice often wear similar clothing

The mother-of-two looked so elegant in the statement coat, which she paired with a floral midi dress as she animatedly read the story to the youngsters in the middle of Sloane Square.

York sisters twinning moment

This isn't the first time the York sisters have twinned in a coat. Back in 2019, Beatrice stepped out at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London and wowed the red carpet in a stylish little black dress, black tights and heels, and she carried a majorly-cute studded handbag. She topped the look off with a red, duster-style number by Galvan. Eugenie wore the very same style a few months before, at a film premiere.

Sharing is caring, after all!