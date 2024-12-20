Princess Eugenie just borrowed Meghan Markle's earrings for royal Christmas lunch

On Thursday, Princess Eugenie arrived at Buckingham Palace for the royals' pre-Christmas lunch and looked fresh-faced and stylish as she was snapped in the passenger seat of a car.

The mother-of-two was wearing a delightful black trench coat and wore her hair tied up in a relaxed style. But did you spot her earrings?

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked beautiful for the festive occasion

Princess Beatrice's younger sister wore a pair of earrings by Sophie Lis, known as the 'Fallen Star Hoop Earrings'. Priced at £460, they feature a floating star charm which is in the shape of the North star; a symbol of guidance and direction. According to the website, "it can represent good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil amongst many other things."

Sophie Lis 'Fallen Star Earrings'

The earrings are set in 22ct gold vermeil with white diamonds and are truly beautiful keepsakes.

© WireImage Meghan wore the same earrings in 2020

The Duchess of Sussex has the same earrings, and wore them poignantly in 2020, during her last public engagement as a working royal. The wife of Prince Harry wore the style when she met with Commonwealth Scholars at Buckingham Palace before the Commonwealth Day Service that year.

WATCH: Hello EXCLUSIVE! interview with Princess Eugenie

Perhaps the Princess borrowed the gems? After all, the pair are very close, due to Eugenie's special bond with Meghan's husband, her cousin Prince Harry.

The royals' Christmas plans

Every year, the late Queen Elizabeth II hosted her entire royal family at her Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day (a tradition continued by King Charles). However, this is the first time King Charles has hosted the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston were in attendance, but the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, were absent.

© Chris Jackson Kate wasnt at the pre Christmas lunch

HELLO! understands that Prince William and Kate are already in Norfolk, as they always planned to be, following the children breaking up from school.

They look forward to spending time with the family, as usual in Sandringham over Christmas.

The royal children broke up from school last week following Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert which took place at Westminster Abbey on 6 December.