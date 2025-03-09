Doria Ragland rocks sleeveless shift dress in unearthed photo of girls' night with daughter Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare selfie with her mother, Doria Ragland, to mark International Women's Day on Saturday 8 March.

Meghan, who shares an incredibly close relationship with her mother, took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.4 million followers, crediting Doria as bomeone who "uplifts her" daily.

"Happy International Women’s Day!" the wife of Prince Harry began on Instagram.

"Celebrating the strong women around us and the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

© Instagram Doria looked radiant alongside her daughter, Meghan Markle

Meghan looked radiant in the glowing selfie, dressed in a black wrap dress as she swept her raven hair into a neat ballerina bun. Doria, meanwhile, beamed next to her daughter in a sleeveless black dress, wearing her hair in her signature woven locs.

The selfie appears to be from the night Doria joined Meghan at the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, held in New York City in 2015.

Meghan and Doria's close bond

Doria has been a constant presence in Meghan’s life, embodying the essence of a proud and supportive mother.

From cheering her on during her Suits days to walking by her side at her royal wedding to Prince Harry, playing a vital role in raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and even making a heartfelt appearance in Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, their bond is undeniable.

© Instagram Meghan shared a photograph of Doria from her childhood

Meghan's close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, mentioned that Meghan "draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable," in conversation with People.

At 68, Doria doesn't look a day older than she did in the selfie taken back in 2015 - and her ageless beauty hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. When Doria joined her daughter and son-in-law at the Women of Vision gala in New York City, social media users were quick to flood the yoga instructor with praise.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing

"Doria looks so young and beautiful," one wrote, while another added: "Doria is beautiful and Meghan will age just as well."

A third agreed: "Doria is beautiful and looks young," while a fourth wrote: "Doria looks really nice."