Doria Ragland defies expectations in bold mini dress at star-studded party without daughter Meghan

The yoga instructor attended a glamorous LA soiree with The Kardashians and Eva Longoria

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland brushed shoulders with reality TV royalty as she partied with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree, hosted at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Meghan's mother, 66, looked radiant as she donned a beautiful and bright paisley print shift dress. Doria's colourful ensemble featured an open V neckline, cropped sleeves and an A-line skirt that fell to just above her knees.

Smiling in photos beside the stars of The Kardashians, Doria's youthful complexion was highlighted with a dewy makeup glow as she wore her raven-hued hair in an elegant up-do.

© Stefanie Keenan Doria partied with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Doria teamed her retro-printed dress with tan ballet-style pumps and a delicate silver necklace adorned with three silver coin pendants. Her statement butterfly tattoo, which she is believed to have got inked in her sixties, was visible on her right arm.

Despite several photographs of Doria from the star-studded event emerging, her daughter Meghan didn't appear to join her mom for the occasion, marking one of the first times the yoga teacher has attended an official event without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

© Stefanie Keenan Doria looked bold and beautiful in a paisley-print dress

Doria's glamorous appearance comes shortly after Meghan was pictured in a rare selfie taken at her belated birthday brunch with close friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade.

© Stefanie Keenan Doria pictured with Kris Jenner

The mother-of-two, who recently marked her 42nd birthday, wore a casual black tank top, a delicate gold pendant necklace and styled her glossy hair in an effortless up-do to dine with her girlfriends.

© Instagram Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday with friends

In the same week, Meghan was seen enjoying a solo date in Montecito, looking cool and casual as her husband Prince Harry played in a charity polo match for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team in Singapore.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, Meghan could be seen wearing a high-tech, anti-stress accessory that was quick to spark the attention of royal style fans.

© Karwai Tang Harry and Meghan will make a joint appearance at the Invictus Games later this year

Rocking a head-to-toe designer ensemble, the former actress slipped into white denim jeans and layered with Max Mara 'Raspoli' Coat, which she teamed with Chanel slingbacks, a Gucci belt and a Goyard tote.

Doria and Meghan are one stylish mother-daughter duo!