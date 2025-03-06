Dora Ragland is a radiant grandmother in leopard print trousers at sun-soaked brunch

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, looked every inch a proud parent as she made a brief appearance in Meghan's new Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan.

Doria, 68, was seen enjoying a sun-soaked 'celebration brunch' in the garden, lovingly prepared by her daughter. As she mingled with Prince Harry and other guests, she did so wearing a glamorous earthy-toned ensemble that took style notes from her ever elegant daughter.

WATCH: Doria Ragland channels Meghan’s elegance at garden party

Wearing a high-neck, sleeveless vest in a caramel-hued knit, Doria sunned her shoulders in the Californian sunshine. She paired her top with a pair of breezy colourful leopard print trousers, elegantly draping a printed scarf over one shoulder.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandmother, who is a qualified yoga instructor, wore her raven hair in her signature shoulder-length locs twisted away from her face.

© Netflix Doria Ragland looked effortlessly chic in colourful leopard-print trousers and a beige knit

She added large gold hoops and golden-toned sunglasses to complete her summer-ready ensemble. Doria's feature in her daughter's eight-part hosting series may have been brief, but their close relationship was evident.

© Netflix Doria was every inch a proud mother

While admiring the spread of Champagne, peach purée mimosas, homemade tomato quiche, pancakes and salad, Doria asked: "Are the greens from the garden?" to which the Duchess replied: "Yes, greens are from the garden."The proud mother replied: "It's lovely. Nice job!".

Doria channels Meghan's signature style

If there's one thing that can be attributed to Meghan's immaculate dressing, it's her penchant for styling neutral tones. The Duchess is often seen rocking a neutral ensemble, be it a pair of streamlined cream trousers with a draped beige knit, or a white dress and panama hat for sunnier days, Meghan's wardrobe is full of whites, creams and beiges that mimic the Californian white sand beaches.

Meghan's ongoing love affair with neutral-toned clothes is one of her most popular trends - and she does it so well. In her and Prince Harry's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the mother-of-two confessed that during her time as a working royal, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously.

© Netflix The Duchess is the queen of neutral clothing

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," said Meghan, revealing that there was "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan continued.