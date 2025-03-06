Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Doria Ragland is a radiant grandmother in leopard print trousers at sun-soaked brunch
Subscribe
Doria Ragland is a radiant grandmother in leopard print trousers at sun-soaked brunch
Doria Ragland attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Dora Ragland is a radiant grandmother in leopard print trousers at sun-soaked brunch

The Duchess of Sussex's mother looked cool and casual at a family brunch

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, looked every inch a proud parent as she made a brief appearance in Meghan's new Netflix docuseries, With Love, Meghan

Doria, 68, was seen enjoying a sun-soaked 'celebration brunch' in the garden, lovingly prepared by her daughter. As she mingled with Prince Harry and other guests, she did so wearing a glamorous earthy-toned ensemble that took style notes from her ever elegant daughter. 

WATCH: Doria Ragland channels Meghan’s elegance at garden party

Wearing a high-neck, sleeveless vest in a caramel-hued knit, Doria sunned her shoulders in the Californian sunshine. She paired her top with a pair of breezy colourful leopard print trousers, elegantly draping a printed scarf over one shoulder. 

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandmother, who is a qualified yoga instructor, wore her raven hair in her signature shoulder-length locs twisted away from her face. 

Doria Ragland wears colourful leopard-print trousers and a beige knit© Netflix
Doria Ragland looked effortlessly chic in colourful leopard-print trousers and a beige knit

She added large gold hoops and golden-toned sunglasses to complete her summer-ready ensemble. Doria's feature in her daughter's eight-part hosting series may have been brief, but their close relationship was evident. 

Doria Ragland enjoys a glass of Champagne with her daughter Meghan Markle© Netflix
Doria was every inch a proud mother

While admiring the spread of Champagne, peach purée mimosas, homemade tomato quiche, pancakes and salad, Doria asked: "Are the greens from the garden?" to which the Duchess replied: "Yes, greens are from the garden."The proud mother replied: "It's lovely. Nice job!".

Doria channels Meghan's signature style

If there's one thing that can be attributed to Meghan's immaculate dressing, it's her penchant for styling neutral tones. The Duchess is often seen rocking a neutral ensemble, be it a pair of streamlined cream trousers with a draped beige knit, or a white dress and panama hat for sunnier days, Meghan's wardrobe is full of whites, creams and beiges that mimic the Californian white sand beaches. 

Meghan's ongoing love affair with neutral-toned clothes is one of her most popular trends - and she does it so well. In her and Prince Harry's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the mother-of-two confessed that during her time as a working royal, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously. 

The Duchess revealed that they have a close friendship and often go hiking together© Netflix
The Duchess is the queen of neutral clothing

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," said Meghan, revealing that there was "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan continued.

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More