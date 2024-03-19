Doria Ragland makes rare appearance in flared jeans to step out in LA

The Duchess of Sussex's stellar style credentials are often a talking point amongst royal fans, but a newly emerged photograph of Doria Ragland proves that Meghan's sartorial prowess no doubt comes from her mother!

Last week, Doria, 67, paid a visit to St. Anne’s Family Services, a social services agency providing supportive housing, early childhood education and mental health services to foster youth and families.

Channelling her daughter's unmistakable elegance, Doria chose to wear a pair of ultra-flattering wide-leg denim jeans, pairing her bottoms with a loose-fit black blouse.

The glamorous grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet added delicate silver jewellery to complete her look, wearing her raven hair tied in an effortless updo.

Prince Harry's mother-in-law looked radiant as ever as she rocked a natural beauty look, appearing to add nothing but a slight rosy blush and soft pink lip to enhance her glowing features.

© Getty Doria looked radiant in the summer at the soirée in Los Angeles

Doria's outing, which was confirmed on Instagram via @stannestoday, was to engage in the services of St Anne's Family Services. The engagement was no doubt close to Doria's heart, as she was a social worker for three years at the Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services after earning a Master of Social Work from the University of Southern California in 2011.

"Recently our friend of St. Anne’s Family Services, Gina Zapanta, brought Doria Ragland, for a tour and to learn more about the services and programs offered to children, youth and families at St. Anne’s Family Services," read the Instagram post.

© Getty Meghan's mother Doria occasionally joins her and Harry at events

"Thank you, Doria, for all that you do as a social worker in the community and appreciate your visit!" Doria's outing marks the first time the Duchess of Sussex's mother has been seen in public since 2023.

Her last public appearance was in November, when she dazzled in a tailored, collarless black blazer to visit the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection.

© Getty Doria no doubt takes style notes from her glamorous daughter

Meghan's mother appeared in a sweet selfie alongside American actresses Victoria Rowell and Deanie Brewer. The trio looked positively radiant in the snapshot as they paused to take a quick selfie.