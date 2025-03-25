Queen Mary of Denmark can't stop wearing this 10-year-old dress

© Martin Sylvest Andersen Queen Mary Of Denmark and CEO Federica Marchionni at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2024

At the most recent summit in 2024, Queen Mary commended sustainable fashion practices, highlighting the benefits of borrowing clothing and shopping at secondhand stores.

"As you may know, I am the proud mother of four children, two boys and two girls. Today, Isabella and Josephine can fit many of my clothes and, to my horror, shoes. The age gap, however, often means that they 'wouldn’t be caught dead in that'," the royal joked.

"However, when they will be seen in something of mine, it always puts a smile on my face. My children are far from the only ones borrowing and swapping clothes, frequenting vintage stores and flea markets.

"New clothing is no longer seen in opposition to used clothing. Along with progress in sustainable production, the development of new materials and textiles, and scaling of textile recycling, this bodes well for future circularity."