Queen Mary of Denmark can't stop wearing this 10-year-old dress

From repeating her outfits across decades, sharing her clothes with her daughters and embracing her role as patron of the Global Fashion Summit, the Danish monarch never fails to impress royal fans with her unapologetic approach to recycling her outfits. Her latest efforts at Realdania's Conference on 'Our Quality of Life' in Copenhagen didn't go unnoticed by royal style watchers.
The decade-old Prada dress
Sporting a polished appearance, the mother-of-four slipped into a wool-blend shift dress from Prada.
Complete with a scalloped white collar and a contrasting black waist belt, the Australian-born Queen's versatile dress is easily one of her most-worn outfits, with royal fan account @denmarksqueenmary noting on Instagram that she first wore the dress in 2015.
From styling it with point-toe heels to adding black tights and switching up her collection of luxury handbags, Queen Mary has managed to make the dress look unique every time she's worn it over the last decade.
"As an Australian, I think Mary is fantastic. She walks the walk not just the talk of sustainability and I have noticed her daughters wear her clothes sometimes. She is teaching them also to be aware of the environment," commented one fan on Instagram.
Another added: 'I love how she recycles with different accessories. Her clothing is an example of simplicity and sustainability," while a third commented: "Proof that classic, quality clothing always works. Love her style."
Queen Mary's approach to sustainable fashion
Her Majesty has been a committed supporter of the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen since becoming its patron, attending every event since its inception. Throughout the years, she has delivered powerful speeches aimed at inspiring and mobilising global leaders.
At the most recent summit in 2024, Queen Mary commended sustainable fashion practices, highlighting the benefits of borrowing clothing and shopping at secondhand stores.
"As you may know, I am the proud mother of four children, two boys and two girls. Today, Isabella and Josephine can fit many of my clothes and, to my horror, shoes. The age gap, however, often means that they 'wouldn’t be caught dead in that'," the royal joked.
"However, when they will be seen in something of mine, it always puts a smile on my face. My children are far from the only ones borrowing and swapping clothes, frequenting vintage stores and flea markets.
"New clothing is no longer seen in opposition to used clothing. Along with progress in sustainable production, the development of new materials and textiles, and scaling of textile recycling, this bodes well for future circularity."
