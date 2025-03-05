Queen Letizia surprises in menswear - including a tie

Queen Letizia of Spain is every inch a glamorous monarch. The former news anchor, wife to King Felipe VI, has never been afraid to push the boundaries of royal style, often leaving royal watchers awestruck as she debuts head-turning outfits and eyebrow-raising ensembles.

On Tuesday, the Spanish royal stepped out for the Dia Mundial de Las Enfermedades Raras (World Rare Disease Day event) at the Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe in Oviedo, Spain - and her outfit was the definition of impeccable.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out wearing a black pinstripe suit, loafers and a black tie

Known for her immaculate style, Queen Letizia opted for a tailored pinstripe trouser suit and loafers, lending style notes from menswear by wearing a matching tie, blending royal elegance with a modish twist.

Queen Letizia’s choice of a pinstripe suit - a timeless wardrobe staple - brought a fresh take on classic tailoring. The structured blazer and trousers, featuring subtle vertical stripes, exuded professionalism and power dressing.

© Getty Images The royal's glossy hair was swept back with a black headband

The mother-of-two wore her glossy brunette hair in bouncy waves, adding a berry-hued eyeliner to bring out the vibrancy of her turquoise blue eyes.

Royalty's best dressed took notes from Fashion Week © Getty Images Queen Letizia opted to power dress in pinstripes The Spanish monarch's trend-led decision to wear a tie - an accessory typically associated with businessmen - is proof that professional dressing has no gender-conforming boundaries, even for royalty. Ties have dominated headlines this season, particularly after the street style set at the most noteworthy Fashion Weeks across the world revived the accessory as an 'It girl' essential.

© Getty Images The actress won a Golden Globe in 1990 and wore a suit for the occasion It's not the first time we've seen women making ties a focal point of an outfit. At the 1990 Golden Globe Awards, Julia Roberts made a bold fashion statement by donning an oversized grey Giorgio Armani suit paired with a printed silk tie. On a red carpet full of bejewelled gowns, silhouette-skimming dresses and feminine fits, Julia's menswear moment was an unconventional move, but an iconic one.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes wearing a look inspired by Julia Roberts' suit At the Golden Globes in 2025, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri paid homage to that exact moment, wearing a custom Loewe grey suit and gold feather tie. Her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, took to Instagram Stories to share a side-by-side comparison of Ayo’s Golden Globes ensemble and Julia Roberts' iconic 1990 look - an oversized Armani suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a printed tie -highlighting the inspiration behind the outfit. "Important," she wrote over the photo, tagging both actresses.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia added a tie to her power dressing ensemble Whether Queen Letizia took her inspiration from Fashion Week or Hollywood, one thing is certain, the tie is officially back.

