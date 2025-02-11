Princess Kate proves her sustainable style credentials in quick outfit repeat

The Princess of Wales brought sartorial sunshine to an overcast day as she stepped out in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon.

The wife of Prince William visited a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow, Chesire to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development, even in the most challenging of environments.

Stepping out wearing a sleek and sophisticated ensemble consisting of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano, Kate showcased her effortless elegance as she seamlessly blended her personal style with a working wardrobe.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the same outfit on 14th January 2025 This year isn't the only time the mother-of-three has rocked the heritage print coat, which is a bespoke creation based off the brand's signature blazer, designed just for the royal. She previously wore the look when she and Prince William drove to Crathie Kirk, a church in Aberdeenshire near Balmoral last year.

© Getty The royal's coat is a go-to for winter weather Rarely does the royal debut an entirely new outfit, instead favouring recycled looks for red carpets and tailoring vintage pieces for royal tours - but she's never been so quick to sport an outfit repeat. Given that only two per cent of the world's garment workers are paid a livable wage and the fashion industry contributes about ten per cent of annual global carbon emissions, it's never been more refreshing to see the nation's most influential style icon making a case for earth-conscious fashion choices.

The Princess of Wales' Rapunzel hair © Getty Images The royal's hair looked as glossy and healthy as ever Royal fans have been delighted to see the Princess of Wales back under the royal spotlight as she slowly returns to royal duties after taking almost a year away from public life following her shocking cancer diagnosis. As she embraces her royal role in 2025, her fashion and beauty has never looked more polished, and the royal's hair in particular has become a mainstay topic of discussion amongst royal fans.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess' hair is longer than ever Michael Gray, multi-award winning hairstylist, told HELLO! he estimates that Kate's hair spans at least 20 inches long. "When growing hair, I think a lot of people still forget you still need to have a haircut in the process for it to still be lovely, long and healthy. Mini trims every eight weeks are essential. [It's important to] take off the very ends to maintain your hair being healthy," he explains.

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood. She created The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023 which she has described as her "life's work".

The campaign is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.