Kate Middleton proves her sustainable style credentials in quick outfit repeat
Catherine, Princes of Wales visits Dowlais Rugby Club on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.© Getty Images

Princess Kate proves her sustainable style credentials in quick outfit repeat

The Princess of Wales showcased her penchant for circular dressing, recycling an outfit she wore last month

2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales brought sartorial sunshine to an overcast day as she stepped out in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon. 

The wife of Prince William visited a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow, Chesire to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development, even in the most challenging of environments.

Stepping out wearing a sleek and sophisticated ensemble consisting of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano, Kate showcased her effortless elegance as she seamlessly blended her personal style with a working wardrobe.

A closer look at Kate's outfit

Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England.© Getty
The Princess wore a coat recycled from her winter wardrobe

Kate, 43, chose to recycle her custom coat, shining a spotlight on her impeccable winter wardrobe. The waist-cinching coat, complete with double-breasted button details, ruching along the waistline, and a silhouette-skimming cut, is clearly one of the Princess' favourites. 

The last time she wore it was just four weeks ago, when she stepped out at the Royal Marsden Hospital to visit cancer patients. 

Kate Middleton carrying red bag leaving The Royal Marsden© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore the same outfit on 14th January 2025

This year isn't the only time the mother-of-three has rocked the heritage print coat, which is a bespoke creation based off the brand's signature blazer, designed just for the royal. 

She previously wore the look when she and Prince William drove to Crathie Kirk, a church in Aberdeenshire near Balmoral last year.

Kate Middleton laughing as she ducks through prison gate© Getty
The royal's coat is a go-to for winter weather

Rarely does the royal debut an entirely new outfit, instead favouring recycled looks for red carpets and tailoring vintage pieces for royal tours - but she's never been so quick to sport an outfit repeat. 

Given that only two per cent of the world's garment workers are paid a livable wage and the fashion industry contributes about ten per cent of annual global carbon emissions, it's never been more refreshing to see the nation's most influential style icon making a case for earth-conscious fashion choices.

The Princess of Wales' Rapunzel hair

Kate Middleton in front of toys in mother and baby unit© Getty Images
The royal's hair looked as glossy and healthy as ever

Royal fans have been delighted to see the Princess of Wales back under the royal spotlight as she slowly returns to royal duties after taking almost a year away from public life following her shocking cancer diagnosis. 

As she embraces her royal role in 2025, her fashion and beauty has never looked more polished, and the royal's hair in particular has become a mainstay topic of discussion amongst royal fans. 

woman smiling in brown blazer© Alamy Stock Photo
The Princess' hair is longer than ever

Michael Gray, multi-award winning hairstylist, told HELLO! he estimates that Kate's hair spans at least 20 inches long. 

"When growing hair, I think a lot of people still forget you still need to have a haircut in the process for it to still be lovely, long and healthy. Mini trims every eight weeks are essential. [It's important to] take off the very ends to maintain your hair being healthy," he explains.

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood. She created The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023 which she has described as her "life's work".

The campaign is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

