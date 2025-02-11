Princess Kate proves her sustainable style credentials in quick outfit repeat

The Princess of Wales brought sartorial sunshine to an overcast day as she stepped out in Cheshire on Tuesday afternoon.
The wife of Prince William visited a Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) inside HMP Styal, a women's prison in Wilmslow, Chesire to highlight the importance of strong, loving and consistent mother and baby relationships to a child's development, even in the most challenging of environments.
Stepping out wearing a sleek and sophisticated ensemble consisting of a maroon roll-neck jumper and a bespoke, longline version of the 'Lahloo Anyway Checked Blazer' by Blaze Milano, Kate showcased her effortless elegance as she seamlessly blended her personal style with a working wardrobe.
A closer look at Kate's outfit
Kate, 43, chose to recycle her custom coat, shining a spotlight on her impeccable winter wardrobe. The waist-cinching coat, complete with double-breasted button details, ruching along the waistline, and a silhouette-skimming cut, is clearly one of the Princess' favourites.
Royal fans have been delighted to see the Princess of Wales back under the royal spotlight as she slowly returns to royal duties after taking almost a year away from public life following her shocking cancer diagnosis.
As she embraces her royal role in 2025, her fashion and beauty has never looked more polished, and the royal's hair in particular has become a mainstay topic of discussion amongst royal fans.
Michael Gray, multi-award winning hairstylist, told HELLO! he estimates that Kate's hair spans at least 20 inches long.
"When growing hair, I think a lot of people still forget you still need to have a haircut in the process for it to still be lovely, long and healthy. Mini trims every eight weeks are essential. [It's important to] take off the very ends to maintain your hair being healthy," he explains.
LISTEN: How a surprising change in reporting on the Princess of Wales sparked debate
The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and is committed to raising awareness of the importance of early childhood. She created The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 and launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023 which she has described as her "life's work".
The campaign is aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child's development, from pregnancy to the age of five.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.