Queen Mary of Denmark revives long-forgotten tiara for first time in 140 years

Queen Mary of Denmark became the latest monarch to revive some long-forgotten-about royal jewels that have never been worn in this lifetime.

The Danish royal, wife to King Frederick, donned the rarely-seen Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem for a state gala dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

The couple were hosted by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, for the ritzy white-tie occasion honouring Denmark and Finland’s historic relationship.

Showcasing the jewelled tiara, the mother-of-four swept her brunette locks into a neat, low bun, providing the perfect platform for the ruby-adorned diadem to perch.

Queen Mary's extremely rare tiara moment © Getty President of Finland Alexander Stubb (L) and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb hosted a gala dinner for King Frederik X and Queen Mary The Danish court confirmed the tiara had been locked away in the royal vault for 140 years, with Queen Mary's outing marking the first time the precious jewels had been seen in public for more than a century. "The diadem was created around 1820 for Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, Denmark's regent from 1839 to 1848," explained the Danish court.

© Getty Queen Mary looked radiant wearing the rarely-seen tiara "The 11 encased gems were collected by the husband during the couple's trip to Italy 1819-1821, where they visited Rome and the ancient excavations in, among other places, Pompeii. "The jewellery reflects the classicist taste of the time and was intended for daily use rather than the more ostentatious brilliant jewellery."

Royals reviving precious jewels © Alamy The Queen debuted another one of Queen Elizabeth II's tiaras Queen Mary isn't the first monarch to embark on a trend of reviving forgotten-about jewels from the royal vaults. Queen Camilla and King Charles hosted a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Emir of Qatar's state visit earlier this year, of which the Queen chose to wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's tiara.

© Alamy Queen Camilla looked spellbinding in Diamond Kokoshnik tiara Rather than opting for a diadem she'd worn before, Camilla marked a royal first in Queen Alexandra's Diamond Kokoshnik tiara, which hasn't been seen in the public eye for nearly a decade. The breathtaking diadem, which can also be worn as a necklace, was commissioned by Garrard - the first official Crown Jeweller and beloved creator of jewellery for the royal family. The extremely rare tiara was a 25th wedding anniversary gift to Queen Alexandra in 1888 from the 'Ladies of Society' (365 peeresses of the United Kingdom). It was passed down to her daughter-in-law Queen Mary, who then passed it down to the late Queen Elizabeth II.