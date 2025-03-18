Queen Maxima's beauty is a spectacle in show-stopping scarlet dress and glittering jewels in Kenya

Stepping out on Monday 17 March, the Danish royal looked enchanting in an all-red ensemble as President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto welcomed the King and Queen at the State House in Nairobi with an official ceremony.
Her outfit consisted of a beautiful sunset-hued cape dress adorned with feathers. With structured shoulders, a ruched neckline, and a billowing cape, Queen Maxima's dress was easily her boldest look of 2025 so far.
The mother-of-three paired her dress with killer red heels, adding an oversized statement hat and a cherry-red clutch bag to continue with her monochrome dressing. Committing to her romantic colour palette, the Danish monarch was also seen sporting an immaculate red manicure - a bold move for royalty, who typically opt for nude or neutral-toned nail polish to maintain a clean, polished and professional appearance.
Completing her romantic red getup, Queen Maxima added a pair of staggering tulip drop earrings encrusted in several glittering jewels.
Queen Maxima's red wardrobe explained
Red appears to be the colour of the season for royalty this year, led by the Princess of Wales who made a bold return to the royal spotlight in a bow-adorned scarlet coat for the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.
Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and other senior royals wearing a vivid red coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Foster.
Looking divine in a sculpted scarlet ensemble, the Spanish Queen chose to recycle her vibrant red Carolina Herrera suit, first worn in 2023 at Zarzuela Palace.
Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain put her most fashionable foot forward as she joined her husband, King Felipe of Spain to visit The Tyranny of Cronos exhibition, where their portraits by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz are on display.
Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explained to HELLO! that royals wearing red at important and stately engagements could be for a myriad of reasons.
"Red symbolises courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!. "This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle.
"Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."
