Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Maxima's beauty is a spectacle in show-stopping scarlet dress and glittering jewels in Kenya
Subscribe
Queen Maxima's beauty is a spectacle in show-stopping scarlet dress and glittering jewels in Kenya
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attends an official welcome ceremony on day one of the state visit to Kenya at State House on March 18, 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya.© Getty Images

Queen Maxima's beauty is a spectacle in show-stopping scarlet dress and glittering jewels in Kenya

The Danish royals were welcomed by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House as part of their royal tour

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Known for her outstanding sartorial elegance, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands brought her fashion A-game to Nairobi as she and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, embarked on a four-day state visit to Kenya.

Stepping out on Monday 17 March, the Danish royal looked enchanting in an all-red ensemble as President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto welcomed the King and Queen at the State House in Nairobi with an official ceremony. 

Her outfit consisted of a beautiful sunset-hued cape dress adorned with feathers. With structured shoulders, a ruched neckline, and a billowing cape, Queen Maxima's dress was easily her boldest look of 2025 so far. 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (L) flanked by Kenyan First Lady Rachel Ruto (R), look on at media briefing by unseen King Willem-Alexander and unseen Kenya's President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi on March 18, 2025.© AFP via Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a vibrant red dress

The mother-of-three paired her dress with killer red heels, adding an oversized statement hat and a cherry-red clutch bag to continue with her monochrome dressing. Committing to her romantic colour palette, the Danish monarch was also seen sporting an immaculate red manicure - a bold move for royalty, who typically opt for nude or neutral-toned nail polish to maintain a clean, polished and professional appearance.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wears a striking red outfit and a pair of dazzling tulip drop earrings to shake the hand of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (L) flanked by Kenyan First Lady Rachel Ruto (R), look on at media briefing by unseen King Willem-Alexander and unseen Kenya's President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi on March 18, 2025.© Getty Images
The royal wore striking red accessories and a pair of dazzling tulip drop earrings

Completing her romantic red getup, Queen Maxima added a pair of staggering tulip drop earrings encrusted in several glittering jewels.

Queen Maxima's red wardrobe explained

William and Kate arriving at Commonwealth Day service© Getty
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in red at the Commonwealth Day Service

Red appears to be the colour of the season for royalty this year, led by the Princess of Wales who made a bold return to the royal spotlight in a bow-adorned scarlet coat for the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 10, 2025 in London© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales' red outfit was likley a calculated choice

Kate stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and other senior royals wearing a vivid red coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Foster. 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined Annie Leibovitz © Getty
Queen Letizia dazzled in a red power suit this month

Looking divine in a sculpted scarlet ensemble, the Spanish Queen chose to recycle her vibrant red Carolina Herrera suit, first worn in 2023 at Zarzuela Palace.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain put her most fashionable foot forward as she joined her husband, King Felipe of Spain to visit The Tyranny of Cronos exhibition, where their portraits by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz are on display.

Queen Maxima in a plum red suit© Getty Images
Monochromatic outfits and dopamine dressing have become popular among celebrities and royals

Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explained to HELLO! that royals wearing red at important and stately engagements could be for a myriad of reasons.

"Red symbolises courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!. "This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle. 

"Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More