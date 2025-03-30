Princess Charlene steals the spotlight in strapless bustier and £4,350 glittering lace gown

Thanks to Princess Grace of Monaco, who founded the charitable Rose Ball in 1954, the Monegasque royal family continues her legacy by hosting the most prestigious and glamorous event in Monaco’s social calendar each year.

On Saturday 29 March, Bal de la Rose 2025 once again dazzled with a star-studded guest list, as royals and socialites gathered to celebrate Princess Caroline of Hanover's chosen theme, 'The Sunset Ball'.

Princess Charlene is breathtaking in lace © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2025 Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a sleek, avant-garde creation by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring lace accents, a sculpting strapless bodice, and a sophisticated, asymmetrical silhouette. The breathtaking look perfectly embodied the evening's vision of modern glamour, reaffirming Princess Charlene's reputation as a pinnacle of style and sophistication.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene looked elegant as ever in an emerald dress by Dolce & Gabbana The royal's £4,350 'Lamé Chantilly Lace Dress' from the Italian luxury fashion house is easily one of her boldest looks to date. With an all-over sheer lace layered over a strapless column dress, the former Olympian stole a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's style book, opting for a "provocative but polished" ensemble for the occasion. "Menswear and womenswear mix and mingle, influencing one another and creating tailoring that embraces endless nuances, from the boldest to the most sophisticated, to define the rules of eternally classy femininity," writes D&G of the dress.

Princess Charlene's old-school Hollywood beauty © David Niviere/Getty Images Blanca Li, Christian Louboutin, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Caroline of Hanover attend the Rose Ball 2025 The mother-of-two swept her golden blonde hair into a romantic low bun, adding 1950s-inspired waves to her fringe. As for beauty, the Monegasque royal opted for a feline winged eyeliner, a peachy blush and a soft pink lip to complete her makeup glow.

While Princess Charlene's elegant emerald green ensemble may have stood out amongst a fleet of glamorous royals and socialites, the South African-born royal's confidence in her style for Monaco's balls hasn't always been so apparent.

© Getty Images The royal's floor-length gown was layered over a black column dress Speaking to Tatler in 2010 about her first emergence onto Monaco's social scene as Prince Albert's girlfriend, Charlene said: "'My first Red Cross Ball was a baptism of fire." Staying loyal to her athletic roots, Princess Charlene explained: "I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon. I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red." She concluded: "I looked like a Christmas tree."