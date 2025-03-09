Princess Charlene of Monaco school us in how to wear a tailored power suit in 2025

Princess Charlene of Monaco proved her penchant for power dressing as she stunned in a silhouette-skimming tailored suit for International Women's Day.

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco stepped out to raise awareness about the importance of first aid, taking part in a workshop to highlight life-saving practices organised by the Monaco Red Cross, in collaboration with the organisation Entrepreneurs and Women World Leaders Monaco.

WATCH: Princess Charlene's power dressing through the years

"Princess Charlène has always been working to make first aid training accessible to all, convinced that this essential knowledge must be passed on to the largest number of people, and especially to women, often first-aid educators in families," read a post shared by the Palais Princeier de Monaco's official Instagram.

"Her Highness’s commitment to prevention and safety is fully reflected in her Foundation’s actions, particularly through its anti-drowning programmes, where learning first aid is a fundamental role.

"This commitment is also part of the continuation of her role as Ambassador of goodwill of the Red Cross, thus strengthening her action in favour of the protection of lives."

Princess Charlene's effortless power dressing Looking immaculate for the occasion, the South African-born Monegasque royal looked sharp in a buttery beige trouser suit. She paired her businesswear with a crisp white shirt buttoned to the top, sliding into nude heels to complete her ensemble.



As for accessories, the mother-of-two wore delicate pearl earrings, one of the most commonly worn jewels by royal women. The pearl is typically worn during periods of mourning, with the precious stones said to signify the tears shed when losing a loved one, but they can also be seen as a visual code of respect. Highlighting her elegant jewellery, Princess Charlene swept her honey blonde hair into a romantic chignon, letting waves bangs frame her face.

© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon It's not the first time this year the royal has chosen to wear a tailored suit for an engagement. In February, the royal opted for a strikingly similar ensemble, slipping into a cashmere blend blazer and matching trousers from Kiton, setting her back £4,200.



© Palais Princier / Eric Mathon Featuring a soft beige plaid design, Princess Charlene's power suit was the perfect example of her personal style; playful yet pristine. The former Olympian opted for a royally-loved brand, Manolo Blahnik for her footwear, sliding into the 'Maysale 50' pumps adorned with a large square buckle.