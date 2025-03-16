Princess Charlene channels Grace Kelly with curliest hair she's ever worn

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in a slick black suit to join her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco at a gala in aid of Provale, a charity supporting rugby players in need.

Stepping into the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, the Monegasque royal looked smart and sophisticated in a tailored tuxedo, consisting of black trousers and a silhouette-skimming blazer complete with satin lapels.

As the President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation, Princess Charlene expressed her strong dedication to rugby’s core values - respect, commitment, and team spirit. Additionally, through her Foundation, she actively supports education through sport and promotes social inclusion.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier The Princess was an emblem of power dressing in her smart tuxedo

In a post shared to the Palais Princier's official Instagram page, the caption explained: "All the funds raised will be dedicated to financing Provale's actions for the benefit of former players in difficulty.

"Too often unrecognised, the challenges these athletes face after their careers are very real; persistent injuries, difficulties in reintegration, or even disorders related to the intensity of their sports life."

Princess Charlene channels Grace Kelly

The mother-of-two eschewed her signature bejewelled gowns and elegant flowing dresses for a smart power suit, adding a dose of feminine energy to her ensemble by styling her hair in golden, tumbling curls.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene twinned with her husband Prince Albert in a black suit

The South African-born royal, who rocked an icy pixie cut for more than a decade, has been growing out her hair in recent months. On Saturday, the royal's growing hair was worn down, showing off her growth as it fell to her shoulders in romantic curls.

Princess Charlene's hair oozed 1950s Hollywood glamour, as she accessorised with delicate pearl drop earrings. An image of her late mother-in-law, Hollywood sweetheart, Grace Kelly, the royal's glamour was worth of a red carpet.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene's new long hair echoes that of American actress Grace Kelly (1929 - 1982)

Despite her reputation as being one of the best dressed royals, in a 2010 interview with Tatler, Princess Charlene candidly admitted that she was once "totally clueless about fashion."

Reflecting on her early experiences in Monaco’s glamorous social scene, she recalled her first Red Cross Ball as a "baptism of fire."

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco oozed luxury elegance at the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

She continued: "The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon. I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself, and painted my nails red."

Over time, however, she embraced Monaco’s high-octane glamour as Prince Albert's bride, saying: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best."