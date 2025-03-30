Monaco's royalty leads the style set at The Rose Ball 2025 - best photos

Under the shimmering canopy of the Salle des Étoiles, the Bal de la Rose (The Rose Ball) unfolded last night in a spectacle of unbridled elegance.

Chaired by Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline, the annual soirée - this year themed The Sunset Ball - once again cemented its place as one of the most dazzling events on the international social calendar.

More than just a celebration of haute couture and high society, the evening carried a noble purpose, raising vital funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, which continues its heartfelt mission to support humanitarian projects which benefit children.

With the ever-iconic Christian Louboutin weaving his signature magic into every exquisite detail, the night was a masterclass in sophistication and style.

© David Niviere/Getty Images Blanca Li, Christian Louboutin, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Caroline of Hanover attend the Rose Ball 2025

But beyond the grandeur of the setting and the cause it championed, it was the guests themselves who stole the show - swathed in couture confections, each arrival a moment of sartorial brilliance.

From shimmering embellishments to daring silhouettes, the fashion at the Bal de la Rose 2025 was nothing short of mesmerising...

Best-dressed guests at Le Bal de la Rose 2025

Princess Charlene of Monaco Princess Charlene of Monaco has consistently brought modern elegance to the Bal de la Rose, favoring sleek silhouettes, architectural gowns, and understated glamour. Her look for 2025 was no exception, with the wife of Prince Albert opting for a Gothic aesthetic in a sheer emerald-hued lace gown.



© Getty Images Princess Caroline of Monaco Looking ethereal in Chanel, Princess Caroline of Monaco (L) opted for bridal-like elegance in an ivory asymmetrical gown elevated with beaded sleeves.



© Getty Images Tatiana Santo Domingo Also known as Tatiana Casiraghi, she is a Colombian-Monégasque socialite, heiress and fashion designer who is married to Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco's royal line of succession. Looking beautiful in Erdem, Tatania captivated in a pink sunset-hued dress the royally-loved brand.

© David Niviere/Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi Charlotte (L) who is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, embodied timeless elegance in a beaded Chanel dress complete with a rippling sheer underskirt.



© Getty Images Beatrice Borromeo Pierre Casiraghi's wife, Beatrice Borromeo, exuded glamour in a spectacular scarlet gown from Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. With caped sleeves, a plunging neckline and fluid pleated skirt, the Italian-born model was a vision in the vibrant dress.



© Getty Images Princess Alexandra of Hanover Princess Alexandra looked like a royal Barbie dressed in a billowing powder pink gown designed by Italian designer Giambattista Valli. With a shirred bodice, dropped sleeves and a ruffled tiered skirt adorned with hand stitched flower blooms, the Monegasque figure skater stole the spotlight with her whimsical gown.