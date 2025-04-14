Princess Beatrice stuns in bold £222 print dress at Bahrain Grand Prix alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice turned heads at the Bahrain Grand Prix over the weekend as she stepped out in a striking ensemble that blended royal elegance with fashion-forward flair.

The 36-year-old royal was joined by her sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the trio made a stylish appearance in the paddock of the iconic Formula 1 event.

Wearing the exquisitely tailored Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress in a bold Ecru and Green graphic print, Beatrice oozed effortless glamour.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The flowing silhouette, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, highlighted her figure while allowing for maximum comfort in the Middle Eastern sun. Retailing at £222, the dress made a sophisticated statement with its eye-catching pattern and relaxed fit.

Adding a polished touch to her outfit, the royal accessorized with the Serrano Camel Saffiano calfskin bag by Divlos Official, a sleek and structured piece that elevated her look.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice stuns in frock

A pair of repeat-wear metallic flats from Zara brought both sparkle and practicality, while her Ray-Ban Elliot sunglasses in polished yellow and blue Havana offered the perfect finishing touch.

Wearing her signature auburn locks loose and natural, Beatrice looked every bit the modern royal, blending traditional grace with a dash of contemporary cool. Her laid-back confidence and vibrant smile only added to her standout appearance.

© Princess Eugenie on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on April 13, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Princess Eugenie wore the exquisitely tailored Sezane ‘Silvana’ dress

She wasn’t alone in impressing fans with her style. Her younger sister Eugenie also cut a chic figure in a ruched forest green dress, white sneakers and white-framed sunglasses, creating a relaxed yet elegant vibe.

The sisters appeared to be in high spirits as they mingled with other VIP guests ahead of the high-octane race.

Edoardo, too, brought his signature suave style to the event in a powder blue shirt tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers. He looked perfectly at ease alongside his wife, the pair once again showcasing their close-knit bond with warm smiles and shared moments.

Their appearance comes just months after the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Athena.

Since tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2020, Beatrice and Edoardo have forged a refreshingly modern royal love story that continues to captivate fans. Whether stepping out for red carpet events or enjoying intimate family outings, the couple never shy away from showing their affection.

