Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's adorable daughters Sienna and Athena - all the photos

Princess Beatrice became the mother of her second daughter Athena in January after welcoming her firstborn Sienna back in 2018.

According to her close friend Gabriela Peacock, Beatrice couldn't be more of a "natural mother" to her little girls, and stepson Wolfie.

The Princess opened up about welcoming her bundle of joy weeks prematurely in an open letter for British Vogue, published last month. She wrote: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control.

"Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

Whilst Beatrice's latest addition has inherited her fiery red hair, two-year-old Sienna has striking white platinum blonde locks as the Princess did in her early childhood.

Keep scrolling as we take a look at all the photos we have seen of Athena and Sienna…

1 9 Sienna's first photo © Instagram Royal fans got their first look at Beatrice's firstborn from Princess Eugenie, who shared an adorable photo of the tot with her cousin August Brooksbank. The cousins were captured facing away from the camera during a family visit to the zoo. In the photo, Sienna's blonde locks are striking as she stands next to Princess Eugenie's adorable brunette son.

2 9 Athena's first photo © Instagram Unlike her elder sister Sienna, Athena's arrival was marked with a photo of the newborn. The image was shared on Instagram with an official statement from Buckingham Palace. Edoardo also shared the photo alongside a gushing caption, which read: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. "Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time." In the image, Athena looked so adorable swaddled in a pink blanket and being held by her doting dad.

3 9 Sienna's 2nd birthday © Instagram / @edomapellimozzi To mark Sienna's second birthday, Edoardo shared a gorgeous image of his little girl well in the party spirit and wearing a sombrero. Paired with her oversized hat, Sienna donned a gorgeous pink floral dress and was once again pictured facing away from the camera. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day."

4 9 Athena's professional debut View post on Instagram As previously mentioned, Princess Beatrice was exceptionally candid about welcoming her youngest daughter into the world, in an open letter in British Vogue. Along with the words, the outlet published a beautiful photo of Beatrice holding little Athena, looking wonderfully poised.

5 9 Sienna and Wolfie © PA A photo of Sienna and her stepbrother Wolfie, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiance Dara Huang, was shared to mark an incredible moment for the family last year. The siblings and their dad Edoardo were photographed enjoying a woodland walk. The photo was unveiled to the public by Buckingham Palace to announce the news of Beatrice's second pregnancy. The tot was dressed in a blue cloud-printed puddlesuit and yellow wellingtons, with a red bow in her hair. Meanwhile, Wolfie looked so sweet in a khaki green puffer coat with matching wellies and light blue jeans.

6 9 Athena's secret snap View post on Instagram In March, a gorgeous photo of Athena was featured on a luxurious tablescape captured as part of a special new baby shower collection Beatrice put together with her friend Alice Naylor-Leyland. The pair collaborated with Borne, a medical research charity with the mission to end premature birth. The photo, which can be seen in the second photo in the carousel, showed little Athena swaddled in her gorgeous pink baby blanket, cuddling up to her cuddly toy bunny. The precious photo appears to have been taken at the same time as the photo shared to announce her birth.

7 9 A festive photo © Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice, Edoardo, Jack and Eugenie playing on the beach with August and Sienna at Christmas 2022 A special photo from Christmas Day in 2022 was shared by Princess Eugenie to congratulate Beatrice on her pregnancy news. The sweet snap showed Eugenie's husband Jack Beatrice and Edoardo splashing in the low tide on a Norfolk beach with their children, August Brooksbank and Sienna.

8 9 Flower power © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah shared previously unseen family snaps with granddaughter Sienna One of the most beautiful family photos of Sienna saw her featured in a gorgeous photo with her adoring mum and grandmother, Sarah Ferguson. The occasion? Sienna's starring role as a flower girl at Beatrice's friend Marissa Montgomery, who married Jesse Brown at Chelsea Physic Garden in London back in June. Sienna's gorgeous blonde locks took front and centre of the stunning snap as well as her adorable white flower girl dress which featured a duck egg blue ribbon around her waist.

9 9 Sunshine girl © Instagram Princess Beatrice holding her daughter's hand in the sunshine Another adorable mother-daughter moment saw Sienna donning a sweet lemon-hued T-shirt and white sunhat adorned with flowers. The pair were enjoying a sunny day out, and the little girl looked so sweet, facing away from the camera and holding her mum's hand.

