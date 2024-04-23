Princess Beatrice charms in pink floral mini dress for London night out

Princess Beatrice showed her sartorial prowess on Tuesday night as she joined a fleet of stars at an intimate celebration for Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book in London.

The royal, 35, looked the epitome of spring in a pink floral mini dress by ME+EM, a British brand favoured by Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more.

She teamed the label's watercolour floral frock with burgundy velvet heels and a simple gold charm bracelet to complete her evening look.

Princess Beatrice wore her fiery auburn locks in a sleek blowdried style, adding a healthy dose of rosy blush and soft pink lipgloss to highlight her radiant natural features.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended the special event celebrating the success of nutraceutical expert Gabriela Peacock’s best-selling second book “2 Weeks To A Younger You” and the relaunch of her Longevity Range

The royal joined the likes of Piers Morgan, Jodie Kidd and Sofia Blunt at the event, which celebrated Gabriela's book '2 Weeks To A Younger You' as well as the relaunch of her Longevity Range supplements.

The Princess and Gabriella have been close friends for years, with the nutritionist recently opening up to HELLO! about Beatrice's daughter, Sienna.

© Getty Gabriela is godmother to Beatrice's daughter, Sienna

"Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea," said Gabriella, who revealed she will be spending time with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Cotswolds this summer.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Gabriela Peacock

Giving an adorable insight into Sienna, who is yet to make her official public debut, Gabriella said: "She's really cheeky and has a very good personality." Beatrice's best friend was quick to praise the Princess's newer role as a mother, saying: "Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum.

© Samir Hussein Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a daughter together, Sienna

"She's had Wolfie [Edo's seven-year-old son] in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her."