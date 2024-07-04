Princess Beatrice slips into playful cinched skirt for glitzy outing with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice looked so elegant on Wednesday night as she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for an evening at The Twenty Two hotel in London.
Prince William's cousin, 35, rocked an unexpected skirt from Roksanda Ilinčić. The waist-cinching sky blue number had an A-line cut and featured splodges of colour in mint green, black, and tangerine orange.
The royal teamed the playful floaty skirt with the 'Ebson' blouse in the same mint green hue as what featured on the skirt to create a harmonious look - one of her brightest of late.
So as not to overpower her bold skirt but to equally keep in with the colourful aesthetic, Beatrice popped on the 'Empire Pale Blue Suede Pumps' by Ralph and Russo, the stiletto heel and pointed toes of which created a leg-lengthening effect.
As ever, Sarah Ferguson's daughter kept her makeup and hair vibes casual. Her auburn hair was worn in an undone half updo and her makeup look featured a grey eyeshadow washed over the lids.
The Princess' husband opted for a crisp white shirt with a mandarin collar with ochre-hued trousers. The couple celebrated the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova's first Wimbledon title at a do hosted by Imran Amed, Founder & CEO of The Business of Fashion, and Kristina Romanova, CEO of Aman Essentials.
The Wimbledon legend, 37, looked so stylish in a white chiffon shirt tucked into a black A-line printed mini skirt. She posed alongside fellow retired tennis star Billie Jean King, as well as actress Sonam Kapoor, singer Rita Ora, and activist Malala Yousafzai.
Princess Beatrice's A-line wardrobe
An A-line skirt is a staple in the royal's wardrobe. Beatrice was spotted on Monday when she attended the unveiling of street artist Mr Brainwash's work at Jack Barclay Bentley.
The mother-of-one wore a mauve and white floral dress from The Kooples which she teamed with the nude 'Alyx 2 Beige Leather Pumps' from Kurt Geiger.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's sister rocked an array of A-line dresses at Royal Ascot in June. On day four, Beatrice wore green florals in the form of an Emilia Wickstead number with long sleeves.
On day two, the royal rocked a pink floral Zimmermann dress which her aunt Duchess Sophie had worn the week prior to attend the annual Garter Day service.
