Princess Beatrice rocks flirty and frilly boho mini dress on date night with Edoardo

The 34-year-old royal channelled timeless glamour in an ensemble of designer garments

Princess Beatrice was dressed to the nines to attend a star-studded soiree on Monday evening with her beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Stepping out in London for an exclusive dinner at The Twenty Two Hotel in Grosvenor Square, the effortlessly stylish royal slipped into a flirty and frilly silk dress from luxury French designer, Chloe.

© GoffPhotos.com Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at The Twenty Two Hotel for a dinner hosted by the hotel owner Jamie Reuben.

The £1,830 ruffled silk mini dress was adorned with a vibrant artsy print consisting of boho botanicals and abstract eyes painted in oyster-like shells. Featuring a mock neckline, angelic ruffled sleeves and a pretty tiered skirt, Princess Beatrice oozed timeless luxury as she donned a pair of Chanel slingback pumps.

The 'Laminated Lambkin & Grosgrain Beige & Black' shoes were elevated with a dainty heel, adding sophistication to the royal's feminine frock.

© GoffPhotos.com Princess Beatrice stunned in a ruffled silk mini dress from Chloe

The mother-of-one styled her auburn hair into a relaxed up-do, later letting her hair fall down in tumbling waves as she exited the private event, hand-in-hand with her husband.

© GoffPhotos.com Princess Beatrice and Edoardo exited the glamorous hotel hand-in-hand

Royal style fans were quick to compliment Princess Beatrice's edgy ensemble, taking to social media with their thoughts on her unique sartorial concoction. "This is a very cute outfit for a summer date night.[Beatrice and Edoardo] look so happy on their night out," penned one fan, as another chimed in: "Come on then fashion girlie Bea!! 10/10 for this fit!!"

"I think this is my favourite dress I’ve ever seen her wear, besides her wedding dress," added a third fan.

© GoffPhotos.com The couple attended the star-studded event

Ruffled dresses and feminine silhouettes have long been staples in Princess Beatrice's style file, and it's easy to see why. Last year, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter stunned at Wimbledon in a pink floral dress from The Vampire's Wife, teaming her frock's romantic frilled sleeves with a poker-straight hairstyle.

Edoardo looked equally suave as he stepped out on Centre Court, donning a crisp cream blazer and fitted navy suit trousers.

© GoffPhotos.com The couple tied the knot in 2020

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo got engaged in Italy in September 2019. Changing the usual narrative of royal weddings fuelled by pomp and pageantry, the royal couple surprised royal fans by hosting a secret, socially-distanced ceremony at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on 17 July 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only Princess Beatrice's and Edoardo's closest family members were in attendance, marking one of the first times since 1960 a royal wedding hasn't been televised.