Queen Mathilde looks so glam in waist-cinching sequin dress and gold heels

Queen Mathilde of Belgium struck sartorial gold on Saturday evening as she attended the final evening of the 21st Queen Elizabeth Piano Competition in Brussels.

For the dazzling occasion, King Philippe's wife rocked a gleaming gold sequin dress crafted by Belgian couture label, Natan. Her spellbinding frock featured an elegant boat neckline, draped sleeves, and floral embroidery around the hemline.

Mathilde, 52, paired her party dress with a Giorgio Armani clutch bag, some high-shine gold heels and a statement gold cuff bracelet studded with diamonds. She wore her caramel-hued tresses in a chic updo, and spruced up her look with some megawatt diamond drop earrings.

© Shutterstock Queen Mathilde looked flawless in a gold sequin dress

The Belgian royal was joined at the soiree by her daughter Princess Eleonore who opted for a Grecian-inspired maxi dress in royal blue. The 17-year-old accessorised with dainty jewellery and slipped on a pair of timeless black heels for added sophistication.

Each year, Queen Mathilde attends numerous events for the international competition, which is aimed at musicians, classical violinists, pianists, singers and cellists in their early careers.

© Getty Images Elisabeth enjoyed a glamorous engagement with her mother

On the second evening of the finals, the mother-of-four was joined by her eldest daughter, Princess Elisabeth.

© Getty Images Elisabeth has returned home from the US after finishing the first year of her master's degree

Dressed to impress, Mathilde looked elegant in a pale pink Elie Saab jumpsuit, while Elisabeth, 23, opted for a black Rebecca Vallance dress adorned with silver star embellishments.

Princess Elisabeth's major milestone

The Princess has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

But her ability to continue at the prestigious university could potentially be jeopardised under the Trump administration ban on foreign students.

© Getty Images King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde share four children together

The President has revoked the school's ability to enrol foreign students attending the school on Visa, with Harvard pushing back with a lawsuit, meaning that the rule was blocked temporarily. The case is set to go before a federal judge in Boston, who will decide whether to continue the Trump administration's policy.

© Getty Images Princess Elisabeth is studying abroad

Prior to starting her Master's degree, Elisabeth completed a two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales. Other royals who have attended the Welsh school include Princess Alexia of the Netherlands and Princess Leonor of Spain.