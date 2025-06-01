Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mathilde looks so glam in waist-cinching sequin dress and gold heels
Subscribe
Queen Mathilde looks so glam in waist-cinching sequin dress and gold heels
queen mathilde in white dress© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde looks so glam in waist-cinching sequin dress and gold heels

King Philippe of Belgium's wife dazzled alongside her daughter Princess Eleonore

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mathilde of Belgium struck sartorial gold on Saturday evening as she attended the final evening of the 21st Queen Elizabeth Piano Competition in Brussels.

For the dazzling occasion, King Philippe's wife rocked a gleaming gold sequin dress crafted by Belgian couture label, Natan. Her spellbinding frock featured an elegant boat neckline, draped sleeves, and floral embroidery around the hemline.

Mathilde, 52, paired her party dress with a Giorgio Armani clutch bag, some high-shine gold heels and a statement gold cuff bracelet studded with diamonds. She wore her caramel-hued tresses in a chic updo, and spruced up her look with some megawatt diamond drop earrings.

belgian royals receiving bunch of flowers© Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde looked flawless in a gold sequin dress

The Belgian royal was joined at the soiree by her daughter Princess Eleonore who opted for a Grecian-inspired maxi dress in royal blue. The 17-year-old accessorised with dainty jewellery and slipped on a pair of timeless black heels for added sophistication.

Each year, Queen Mathilde attends numerous events for the international competition, which is aimed at musicians, classical violinists, pianists, singers and cellists in their early careers.

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde wearing evening dresses and holding flowers© Getty Images
Elisabeth enjoyed a glamorous engagement with her mother

On the second evening of the finals, the mother-of-four was joined by her eldest daughter, Princess Elisabeth.

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde taking their seats at piano competition© Getty Images
Elisabeth has returned home from the US after finishing the first year of her master's degree

Dressed to impress, Mathilde looked elegant in a pale pink Elie Saab jumpsuit, while Elisabeth, 23, opted for a black Rebecca Vallance dress adorned with silver star embellishments.

Princess Elisabeth's major milestone

The Princess has just completed her first year of her two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

But her ability to continue at the prestigious university could potentially be jeopardised under the Trump administration ban on foreign students.

King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Prince Gabriel of Belgium, Prince Emmanuel of Belgium and Princess Eleonore of Belgium attends the National Day Of Belgium 2019 on July 21, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde share four children together

The President has revoked the school's ability to enrol foreign students attending the school on Visa, with Harvard pushing back with a lawsuit, meaning that the rule was blocked temporarily. The case is set to go before a federal judge in Boston, who will decide whether to continue the Trump administration's policy.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Princess Eleonore of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium© Getty Images
Princess Elisabeth is studying abroad

Prior to starting her Master's degree, Elisabeth completed a two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales. Other royals who have attended the Welsh school include Princess Alexia of the Netherlands and Princess Leonor of Spain.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Future Kings and Queens revealed

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More