Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexia, Princess Leonor and more European royals who moved to the UK for education
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Princess Elisabeth, Princess Alexia and Princess Leonor have all studied in the UK© Getty

Princess Alexia, Princess Leonor and more European royals who moved to the UK to study

The princes, princesses and monarchs who have attended school or university in the UK

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Dutch royal palace announced last week that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's second daughter, Princess Alexia, is heading to University College London (UCL) in September.

After taking a gap year where she admitted she was "a bit stressed" about her university choice, the 19-year-old will study Science & Engineering for Social Change.

Alexia isn't the first European royal to move to the UK for education, with many monarchs among the cohort opting to attend school or university.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Future kings and queens

Take a look at the royals who relocated…

1/10

Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima© RVD

Princess Alexia

The Dutch royal already has a close connection to the UK, having studied for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduating in 2023.

UWC is set within the stunning 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast, that has often been likened to the fictional Harry Potter school, Hogwarts.

Campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

2/10

Willem Alexander at UWC Atlantic College in 1983© Getty

King Willem-Alexander

Alexia's father attended UWC Atlantic College from 1983 to 1985 when he was Crown Prince. Willem-Alexander became King in 2013 following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

3/10

Princess Elisabeth graduates from Oxford© Getty

Princess Elisabeth

Belgium's future Queen is another UWC Atlantic College alumni, and then went on to study history and politics at Lincoln College at Oxford University. She graduated with a 2:1 in July 2024, with her proud parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, in attendance at the ceremony. Elisabeth is heading to Harvard to study for a two-year master's degree in public policy.

4/10

Crown Prince Philippe of Belgium working at his desk in 1981© Getty

King Philippe

Elisabeth's father attended Trinity College at Oxford University before going to Stanford University in California.

5/10

Princess Leonor at UWC Atlantic College© Getty

Princess Leonor

The future Spanish Queen moved to UWC Atlantic College in 2021 to complete her International Baccalaureate and graduated in 2023 – the same year as Princess Al

6/10

Infanta Sofia at UWC Atlantic College© Getty

Infanta Sofia

The Spanish Princess has followed in her big sister Leonor's footsteps and enrolled at UWC Atlantic College in August 2023.

7/10

Queen Sofia of Spain receives an honorary doctorate at Cambridge University in 1988© Getty

Queen Sofia

Leonor and Sofia's grandmother studied at Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University in the 1960s. Queen Sofia later received an honorary doctorate from the university alongside her husband, King Juan Carlos, in 1988.

8/10

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway poses at the London School of Economics in central London, 29 August 2002© Getty

Crown Prince Haakon

Shortly after his marriage to Mette-Marit in 2001, the Norwegian Prince moved to the UK to study at the London School of Economics where he completed his Masters in Development Studies.

9/10

Crown Princess Mette-Marit at the School of Oriental and African Studies© Getty

Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Mette-Marit followed courses at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2003, where she took exams in Development-Experience, Theories of Development, HIV/Aids and Development and the Global Refugee Crisis.

10/10

Princess Margrethe returning to North Foreland School with her father in 1956© Getty

Queen Margrethe

As a young girl, Margrethe spent a year at North Foreland Lodge, a boarding school for girls in Hampshire and later studied prehistoric archaeology at Girton College, Cambridge University.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's struggles at school

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More