Princess Alexia, Princess Leonor and more European royals who moved to the UK to study

The Dutch royal palace announced last week that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's second daughter, Princess Alexia, is heading to University College London (UCL) in September.

After taking a gap year where she admitted she was "a bit stressed" about her university choice, the 19-year-old will study Science & Engineering for Social Change.

Alexia isn't the first European royal to move to the UK for education, with many monarchs among the cohort opting to attend school or university.

Take a look at the royals who relocated…

1/ 10 © RVD Princess Alexia The Dutch royal already has a close connection to the UK, having studied for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduating in 2023. UWC is set within the stunning 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast, that has often been likened to the fictional Harry Potter school, Hogwarts. Campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

2/ 10 © Getty King Willem-Alexander Alexia's father attended UWC Atlantic College from 1983 to 1985 when he was Crown Prince. Willem-Alexander became King in 2013 following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

3/ 10 © Getty Princess Elisabeth Belgium's future Queen is another UWC Atlantic College alumni, and then went on to study history and politics at Lincoln College at Oxford University. She graduated with a 2:1 in July 2024, with her proud parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, in attendance at the ceremony. Elisabeth is heading to Harvard to study for a two-year master's degree in public policy.



4/ 10 © Getty King Philippe Elisabeth's father attended Trinity College at Oxford University before going to Stanford University in California.

5/ 10 © Getty Princess Leonor The future Spanish Queen moved to UWC Atlantic College in 2021 to complete her International Baccalaureate and graduated in 2023 – the same year as Princess Al

6/ 10 © Getty Infanta Sofia The Spanish Princess has followed in her big sister Leonor's footsteps and enrolled at UWC Atlantic College in August 2023.

7/ 10 © Getty Queen Sofia Leonor and Sofia's grandmother studied at Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University in the 1960s. Queen Sofia later received an honorary doctorate from the university alongside her husband, King Juan Carlos, in 1988.

8/ 10 © Getty Crown Prince Haakon Shortly after his marriage to Mette-Marit in 2001, the Norwegian Prince moved to the UK to study at the London School of Economics where he completed his Masters in Development Studies.

9/ 10 © Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit Mette-Marit followed courses at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2003, where she took exams in Development-Experience, Theories of Development, HIV/Aids and Development and the Global Refugee Crisis.

10/ 10 © Getty Queen Margrethe As a young girl, Margrethe spent a year at North Foreland Lodge, a boarding school for girls in Hampshire and later studied prehistoric archaeology at Girton College, Cambridge University.

