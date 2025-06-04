Princess Kate's most controversial heels that will 'boost' your summer 2025 wardrobe

The Princess of Wales is perhaps the most followed member of the royal family when it comes to displays of sartorial splendour. The wife of Prince William, 43, has proved that she isn't afraid to push the boundaries of royal protocol when it comes to her choice of footwear, and yet, a particular pair of heels remains a summer staple for women of all ages.

In photos unearthed from 2012, Kate was seen alongside her husband as the pair arrived at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore on day two of their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East.

© Getty Accessorising a peplum white broderie anglaise dress, the royal wore a pair of blue wedges with a chunky cork heel. The statement shoes, which weren't too rebellious that they didn't match her navy blue clutch, were a style famously shunned by the late queen. Royal ladies are believed to have been prohibited from wearing wedges in Queen Elizabeth's presence, as she thought they were Though Kate's divisive shoes are 13 years old, their appeal in summer dressing endures.

© Getty "Wedges will always be in style, year after year and season after season, due to the timeless, classic fit of the shoe," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says. "They elevate your height while providing the utmost in comfort. They are the 'safe' high heel; the way the shoe is constructed means your foot is supported, yet they boost you up. "Plus, they are versatile - you can wear them with jeans, skirts and dresses," Laura adds. "The possibilities are endless, unlike some trending designs which don't stand the test of time due to their faddy nature. Everyone can pull off wedges."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate's rule-breaking wedges – the full collection Kate opted for an open-toe pair to team with her beautiful cobalt printed sun dress while visiting a small village on the coast of Belize in 2022.

© Getty In Woking While attending the Back to Nature festival at RHS Garden Wisley in 2019, Kate wore a stone-hued pair with a platform wedge.

At Hampton Court Palace Kate opted for a boho-inspired pair of lace-up wedges when she paid the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival a visit in 2019. The heels paired nicely with her printed tea dress.

© Getty In London Kate wore a pair of black patent wedges on her last night as a single woman. The royal-to-be was seen sporting the divisive footwear as she arrived at the Goring Hotel on the eve of her royal wedding with her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa.





