Princess Kate does a total U-turn in £1.8k fitted dress

Radiating elegance in navy blue, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Scotland alongside her husband to attend HMS Glasgow's naming ceremony.

Kate has been deliberately wearing more understated looks of late - but this was a real return to form with a super glamorous look with a naurical feel fitting for the occasion. The royal, 43, was spotted arriving at BAE Systems' shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow wearing a coat dress by Suzannah London with a white stripe down the middle and on the pockets.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Her fitted sailor-style dress also featured long sleeves and a waist-defining silhouette. A dupe for the £1,850 piece can be purchased from Karen Millen in the 'Compact Stretch Contrast Tipped Forever Belted Tailored Midi Dress' style on sale now for £159.20.





© Alamy Accessorising her nautical look, Prince William's wife added her gorgeous Philip Treacy OC 915 hat from their SS22 collection which she wore that year for the Trooping the Colour parade.





© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace She also added a pair of suede nude pumps to her ensemble. As ever, her brunette locks were styled into an effortlessly chic look, on this occasion an updo to cater for her statement headwear.





© Alamy Stock Photo Kate's stylish month May is turning out to be a busy month for Kate, who has taken every opportunity to showcase her sartorial credentials. Along with the Prince of Wales, the princess hosted a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week on behalf of the King. She chose a suitably elegant look centred around the lemon yellow 'Elta' dress by Emilia Wickstead. The classic A-line number featured a crew neckline, long sleeves, and a wrap detail around the waist for a silhouette-accentuating effect.

© Alamy Stock Photo Sporting the colour of the season with ease, Kate paired the Emilia Wickstead number with a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi slingbacks and a woven clutch by Forever New. A Philip Treacy hat elevated her look.



© Getty On the headwear front, it was a royal rewear for the mother of three. Kate wore the statement floral hat during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018 to the event that fell just a day after Harry and Meghan's seventh wedding anniversary. Kate also wore her statement floral hat during Trooping the Colour in 2019 to accessorise her bespoke Alexander McQueen dress.

© Alamy Stock Photo DISCOVER: Princess Kate's rarely seen hairstyle is the cheat's way to seriously thick hair Meanwhile, a khaki trouser suit by Victoria Beckham was the order of the day when Kate presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at an event hosted by the British Fashion Council to celebrate young British creatives.



ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: How Prince William found out about Harry's shocking interview