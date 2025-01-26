Princess Kate has major Audrey Hepburn moment in retro gown - unearthed photos

The Princess of Wales provides endless style inspiration but in 2016 she showed that she isn't afraid to take style cues from Hollywood fashion icons as she arrived at a reception at Government House in Canada looking like Audrey Hepburn.

Kate, now 43, was seen at the evening event during the royal tour which also featured Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, wearing a gorgeous red dress with a classic 1950s A-line silhouette.

© Getty The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at Government House

The pretty Preen dress featured an asymmetrical square neckline with a fitted bodice, cinched waist, and full skirt. The mid-length number was part of a major monochrome moment as she teamed the garment with red suede pumps and a scarlet-hued metallic clutch.

The royal's chosen hairstyle only added to the vintage appeal of her look. Kate swept her brunette tresses into a bouffant-style updo which accentuated the unusual neckline of her dress and showcased her lovely drop earrings.

© Getty Kate wore a beautiful updo

Inspired by Audrey

© Getty Audrey Hepburn circa 1955 showing the A-line dress trend who's boss

Audrey Hepburn was an iconic Old Hollywood figure who made an A-line dress her trademark.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn received the coveted Gold Award as Best Actress at the 1954 Oscars

She wore a gorgeous fit-and-flare number to the 1954 Oscars, and the silhouette was just as much a part of her personal style as it was of the characters she played.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn was ravishing in red in Funny Face

She also wasn't afraid to rock rouge, just like Kate. The Breakfast at Tiffany's actress rocked an all-red moment as she descended the Daru Staircase at the Louvre in Paris in a scene from the 1957 film Funny Face.

A vintage-style look

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham number

It isn't the first time Kate has taken inspiration from the iconic movie star. For Trooping the Colour last year, the royal wore a pencil-cut white Jenny Packham dress with black piping around the waist and neckline.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn wore a white dress with an oversized bow like Kate's as Eliza Doolittle

She added a bow to the neck and wore a dramatic Philip Treacy hat which had her looking exactly like Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady circa 1964.

