Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton wore sister Kate's most cinched look first – and we all forgot
Subscribe
Pippa Middleton wore sister Kate's most cinched look first – and we all forgot
Kate Middleton smiling towards Pippa Middleton© Getty

Pippa Middleton wore sister Kate's most cinched look first – and we all forgot

The Princess of Wales' sister wore her best look before her – and we all forgot

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a cinched blazer look with perhaps the most cinched number being worn in 2023 to a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day. 

However, in an unearthed photo, her younger sister Pippa Middleton wore a near-identical look, and everyone has forgotten the style muse moment.

The sister-in-law of Prince William, now 41, was seen leaving the Goring Hotel in London, having stayed at the five star spot for her sister's royal wedding on 29 April 2011, wearing a single-breasted cobalt blazer with military buttons adorning the front. 

Middletons outside Goring Hotel after royal wedding in 2011© Getty
The Middletons were spotted outside Goring Hotel after William and Kate's wedding

She teamed the figure-defining jacket with a pair of white skinny jeans and off-white pumps. Keeping her accessories on the simple side, Pippa carried a grey handbag and wore an understated gold chain necklace. 

Her makeup look was much akin to the style her sister wore the day before when she married the son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey. Pippa beamed, showing off her rosy cheeks and dark eyeshadow pairing.

2011, Carole, James, Michael and Philippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel in London on April 30, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)© Getty
Spot Pippa's blue blazer like Kate's

Sister style steal

Kate, 43, also wore her cobalt blazer (a vibrant ara number) with skinny jeans, though she opted for a more modern pair in dark wash blue. The royal popped on a pair of white Veja trainers and, like Pippa, let her brunette hair tumble down her back.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England© Getty
Kate wore a near identical look in 2023

It is not the first time the Middleton sisters have worn similar outfits – a testament to their shared eye for colour and fit. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales facing to right in cobalt blazer© Getty
The Princess of Wales attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop

Lovely in lemon

Evident in their taste in cobalt blazers, Kate and Pippa share a penchant for bright colours with yellow being a mutual favourite. Attending a Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this month, Kate stepped out in a stunning lemon Emilia Wickstead dress with a wrap detail around the waist.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy Stock Photo
The Princess of Wales wore a lemon ensemble to a garden party

It was paired with a Philip Treacy floral hat and nude suede pumps. The look echoed the appeal of Pippa's pastel yellow look from 2023 when she attended the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the Uni© WPA Pool
Pippa Middleton's similar spring look was perfect for the coronation

Here, the youngest daughter of Carole and Michael Middleton elevated an already supremely elegant Mischevani Alais dress with an oversized hat and nude pumps, creating an ensemble her big sister would no doubt approve of.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: Why Duchess Sophie could be the next Princess Alexandra

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits - ever

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More