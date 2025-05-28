Pippa Middleton wore sister Kate's most cinched look first – and we all forgot

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to a cinched blazer look with perhaps the most cinched number being worn in 2023 to a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day.

However, in an unearthed photo, her younger sister Pippa Middleton wore a near-identical look, and everyone has forgotten the style muse moment.

The sister-in-law of Prince William, now 41, was seen leaving the Goring Hotel in London, having stayed at the five star spot for her sister's royal wedding on 29 April 2011, wearing a single-breasted cobalt blazer with military buttons adorning the front.

© Getty The Middletons were spotted outside Goring Hotel after William and Kate's wedding

She teamed the figure-defining jacket with a pair of white skinny jeans and off-white pumps. Keeping her accessories on the simple side, Pippa carried a grey handbag and wore an understated gold chain necklace.

Her makeup look was much akin to the style her sister wore the day before when she married the son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana at Westminster Abbey. Pippa beamed, showing off her rosy cheeks and dark eyeshadow pairing.

© Getty Spot Pippa's blue blazer like Kate's

Sister style steal

Kate, 43, also wore her cobalt blazer (a vibrant ara number) with skinny jeans, though she opted for a more modern pair in dark wash blue. The royal popped on a pair of white Veja trainers and, like Pippa, let her brunette hair tumble down her back.

© Getty Kate wore a near identical look in 2023

It is not the first time the Middleton sisters have worn similar outfits – a testament to their shared eye for colour and fit.

© Getty The Princess of Wales attended a SportsAid mental fitness workshop

Lovely in lemon

Evident in their taste in cobalt blazers, Kate and Pippa share a penchant for bright colours with yellow being a mutual favourite. Attending a Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this month, Kate stepped out in a stunning lemon Emilia Wickstead dress with a wrap detail around the waist.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales wore a lemon ensemble to a garden party

It was paired with a Philip Treacy floral hat and nude suede pumps. The look echoed the appeal of Pippa's pastel yellow look from 2023 when she attended the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© WPA Pool Pippa Middleton's similar spring look was perfect for the coronation

Here, the youngest daughter of Carole and Michael Middleton elevated an already supremely elegant Mischevani Alais dress with an oversized hat and nude pumps, creating an ensemble her big sister would no doubt approve of.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

LISTEN: Why Duchess Sophie could be the next Princess Alexandra