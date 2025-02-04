Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's high street dress to Queen Mary's cinched gown

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's high street dress to Queen Mary's cinched gown
princess Kate in green dress and Queen Mary in coral dress waist up with neutral backdrop© Getty

Princess Charlene and Queen Letizia reign supreme in the royal style set in December 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As we look forward to lighter days, the royal style set indulges in winter fashion pieces while they last. The Princess of Wales has been spotted on a number of occasions already this year as she makes her gradual return to royal duties – and has provided style inspiration every time. 

Zara Tindall has also been showing outerwear chic who's boss having returned from her annual trip to Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival. Her summer dresses for her time down under were impeccable, but no one does British race day fashion like Princess Anne's daughter.

In Europe, the royal ladies of Monaco, Denmark, and Spain have kept royal fans on their toes with their multitude of royal engagements having resumed their royal duties throughout January after a restful Christmas. 

We can't wait to see what February brings for royalty's best-dressed women. Who is on our Royal Style Watch so far this February? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/7

Princess Kate stunned in a houndstooth midi dress© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales looked characteristically chic when she visited Corgi, a family-run textiles manufacturer in Wales. 

The royal, 43, recycled her Zara checked dress with a pussy bow neckline and pleated midi skirt. The look was rounded off with a bespoke cream coat from Chris Kerr and Russell & Bromley pumps.  

2/7

Zara Tindall wears an L.K.Bennett coat, leather boots, sunglasses and gloves© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall looked pristine for Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in the checked 'Lottie' coat from L.K. Bennett with faux fur cuffs and collar for a glamorous look. 

Her statement outerwear was paired with the 'Loxley' bag from Fairfax & Favor and the brand's heeled 'Regina' boots. 

3/7

Duchess of Edinburgh in a white dress laughing with Tessa Munt © Getty Images

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen catching up with Tessa Munt during a reception at Buckingham Palace for newly-elected members of parliament wearing a lovely A-line Beulah dress with fluted sleeves and a floaty skirt.

4/7

Queen Rania exiting car in pink bag© Getty

Queen Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan arrived at the Apostolic Palace for the first World Summit on Children's Rights at Vatican City. 

She rocked a candy pink Oscar de la Renta dress with a belted waistline and intricate lace sleeves. Her rose gold mesh heels by Dior were the perfect finishing touch.  

5/7

Queen Letizia in black trousers and coat with lime blazer© Getty

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia of Spain attended a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) where she nailed a classic workwear look in all-black bar a statement lime blazer by Boss. Her chunky loafers gave the look a youthful touch.

6/7

Princess Charlene beside car in black coat with white collar© Getty

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Ceremony of Sainte-Devote in Monaco where she looked like a classic movie star in a black coat dress with contrasting white lapels by Louis Vuitton. Her red lip added a touch of quintessential glamour.

7/7

mary, frederik, and margrethe with naval officers in dress uniform© Kongehuset

Queen Mary

Queen Mary of Denmark dripped in her rarely-seen military medals as she joined her husband King Frederik for a dinner for officers of the admiral and commander's rank from the Royal Danish Navy. 

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's meaningful dress alterations during cancer treatment were subtle but genius

The medals were attached to a black military jacket with gold epaulettes over a cinched full-length black gown.

LISTEN: Former royal communication secretary reveals how Prince Harry can 'move things on' after difficult start to the year

Read More