Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's high street dress to Queen Mary's cinched gown

As we look forward to lighter days, the royal style set indulges in winter fashion pieces while they last. The Princess of Wales has been spotted on a number of occasions already this year as she makes her gradual return to royal duties – and has provided style inspiration every time.
Zara Tindall has also been showing outerwear chic who's boss having returned from her annual trip to Australia for the Magic Millions Carnival. Her summer dresses for her time down under were impeccable, but no one does British race day fashion like Princess Anne's daughter.
In Europe, the royal ladies of Monaco, Denmark, and Spain have kept royal fans on their toes with their multitude of royal engagements having resumed their royal duties throughout January after a restful Christmas.
We can't wait to see what February brings for royalty's best-dressed women. Who is on our Royal Style Watch so far this February? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…
Queen Rania of Jordan arrived at the Apostolic Palace for the first World Summit on Children's Rights at Vatican City.
She rocked a candy pink Oscar de la Renta dress with a belted waistline and intricate lace sleeves. Her rose gold mesh heels by Dior were the perfect finishing touch.
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain attended a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) where she nailed a classic workwear look in all-black bar a statement lime blazer by Boss. Her chunky loafers gave the look a youthful touch.
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the Ceremony of Sainte-Devote in Monaco where she looked like a classic movie star in a black coat dress with contrasting white lapels by Louis Vuitton. Her red lip added a touch of quintessential glamour.
Queen Mary
Queen Mary of Denmark dripped in her rarely-seen military medals as she joined her husband King Frederik for a dinner for officers of the admiral and commander's rank from the Royal Danish Navy.
The medals were attached to a black military jacket with gold epaulettes over a cinched full-length black gown.
