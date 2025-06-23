Pippa Middleton rocks lace mini dress for red carpet appearance we all forgot

As the sister of the Princess of Wales, it is no surprise that Pippa Middleton is something of a fashionista. However, it isn't every day that she attends red carpet events, meaning many royal fans have long forgotten her movie premiere outing from 2012, despite how stylish her ensemble was.

The author and columnist, 41, was spotted on a solo outing to the UK film premiere of Shadow Dancer at Cineworld Haymarket 13 years ago, where she was a sunkissed beauty in a black mini dress.

© Getty Her Temperley dress featured a sheer lace panel over her shoulders and a fitted black bodice and skirt.



© Getty The number, which also had a sweetheart neckline, was paired with a black clutch with silver embroidery and strappy platformed heels.



© Getty Rounding off her look, Pippa popped on a pair of statement sparkly earrings (bang on trend for summer 2012) and rocked a black kohl eyeliner across her top and bottom lashline.



© Getty Pippa's time in the spotlight Though a red carpet appearance is a rarity for the wife of hedge fund manager James Matthews, the Shadow Dancer premiere was not the only time Pippa walked the red carpet. In 2014, the royal's sister headed to the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House, where she donned a sheer beaded dress by Hugo Boss.

© Getty The designer gown featured a crew neckline, no sleeves, and a cinched waistline. She accessorised her look with a grey snakeskin clutch and metallic gladiator-style heels.



© FilmMagic Pippa also put on a head-turning display at the launch party for her book Celebrate: A Year Of Festivities For Family and Friends at Daunt Books two years before. She looked effortlessly chic, posing with her book, in a peplum tweed mini dress by Stella McCartney.

© Getty Fit for a red carpet Prior to her 2017 wedding, where she donned a bespoke Giles Deacon bridal gown, Pippa's most standout dress was worn to the Boodles Boxing Ball at The Grosvenor House Hotel in 2015. Looking like a beautiful butterfly in royal blue, Pippa wore a cutout halterneck gown which floated behind her as she walked by one of her sister's go-to designers, Jenny Packham.