Pippa Middleton rocks lace mini dress for red carpet appearance we all forgot

As the sister of the Princess of Wales, it is no surprise that Pippa Middleton is something of a fashionista. However, it isn't every day that she attends red carpet events, meaning many royal fans have long forgotten her movie premiere outing from 2012, despite how stylish her ensemble was.
The author and columnist, 41, was spotted on a solo outing to the UK film premiere of Shadow Dancer at Cineworld Haymarket 13 years ago, where she was a sunkissed beauty in a black mini dress.
