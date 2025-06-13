Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's above-the-knee dress and shoes are bang on trend for 2025
The Princess of Wales' sister stepped out shortly after the royal wedding in style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Like her sister, the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton oozes style. Since the Middleton sisters entered the public consciousness in the early noughties, Kate and Pippa have offered countless style masterclasses, whether spotted in the day or on girls' nights out.

Pippa has continued to be a style muse, but it is her look featuring in unearthed photos from 2011 that proves the enduring appeal of her sartorial tastes. 

Pippa Middleton sighted in Kensington in white dress and red pumps© Getty

Just five months after her sister's royal wedding to Prince William, Pippa was spotted during the day in Kensington, meeting with friends before picking up a hot drink and some baked goods. 

Pippa Middleton on street in white dress© Getty

She rocked an understated white sundress with a scooped neckline and capped sleeves. The feminine broderie number was fitted at the waist before flaring down to the knee. It was paired with a number of scarlet accessories, including a pair of crimson ballet pumps with a sweet bow adornment.

Pippa Middleton in red dress on the Streets of Manhattan © Getty

Pippa proved they were a timeless fashion item as she stepped out wearing the exact flats a year later for a day in London when they accessorised a floral navy dress and red cardigan pairing, and during a trip to New York two months later.

Pippa Middleton in London in blue navy dress© Getty

Red ballet flats are everywhere this summer, styling them with every outfit from light dresses like Pippa to mid-wash jeans and blouses.

Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court© Karwai Tang

Pippa's summer wardrobe

Pippa is still a fan of a lovely summer dress, though more recently she has swapped her ballet flats for heels. Last summer, the royal's sister made several appearances at Wimbledon, including in the royal box with Kate and her niece, Princess Charlotte, 10.


Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte look up at Kate at Wimbledon© James Veysey/Shutterstock

The younger Middleton sister wore a pink floral dress with a tie waist and cape detail by Beulah. It was paired with a tan suede clutch and a pair of oversized shades to brave the July sun.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit and James Matthews in a tan suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Two days prior, she attended the summer event of the year with her husband. She looked like a 70s It-girl in a blue floral jumpsuit by Claire Mischevani, which lengthened her silhouette and had a waist-cinching effect.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the Uni© WPA Pool

Perhaps her greatest summer look, however, was the lemon yellow coat dress by Claire Mischevani she wore to King Charles' coronation last May. The tailored midi number was paired with a matching pastel fascinator and nude pumps and was a sartorial hit.

