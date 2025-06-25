Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne returns to Zara Tindall's boarding school in statement flippy skirt
Subscribe
Princess Anne returns to Zara Tindall's boarding school in statement flippy skirt
Princess Anne’s surprising eating habit she shares with King Charles© Getty

Princess Anne returns to Zara Tindall's boarding school in statement flippy skirt

The Prince of Wales was spotted in Moray, Scotland

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
54 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess Royal stepped out for a solo outing in Scotland on Tuesday and chose her boldest skirt for the occasion.

Spotted as she opened Gordonstoun School's new coastguard centre in Moray, Princess Anne, 74, donned a bright purple tartan skirt featuring green and white running through it. 

Dressed for the rainy weather, the royal wore sheer tights under her skirt and a cropped tweed jacket. Her jacket was worn buttoned up and a purple scarf was tied around her neck. 

Princess Anne on a visit to Gordonstoun school where she opened a new coastguard HQ© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Princess Anne on a visit to Gordonstoun school where she opened a new coastguard HQ

A silver brooch was added for an extra detail. Adding to her look, the princess popped on a pair of navy gloves and carried a leather crossbody handbag over one shoulder. Rounding off the outfit was a pair of slip-on shoes with a block heel. 

Princess Anne wore a flippy tartan skirt© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Princess Anne wore a flippy tartan skirt

The Scottish school holds sentimental value for Anne as it was attended by Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Princess Anne teamed her skirt with a cream jacket© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Princess Anne teamed her skirt with a cream jacket

Princess Anne's Royal Ascot wardrobe

Anne's outing came just days after she made appearances on the first three days of Royal Ascot. 

Princess Anne in satin blue dress and coat dress© Getty
Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

On day one, the mother of two rocked a knee-skimming blue satin straight-cut dress under a coat in a similar colour. Accessorising her look, the royal added a pair of bow-adorned kitten heels, a feather-adorned hat and a triple string of pearls.

She caught up with her daughter, Zara Tindall, who wore a blue Rebecca Vallance dress that complemented her mother's look perfectly.

Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward at Ascot© Max Mumby
Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward at Ascot

Meanwhile, on day two, Anne opted for a vibrant cream and tangerine moment that may have had royal fans feeling a sense of déjà vu. 

Princess Anne in an orange skirt suit and orange hat© Getty Images
The royal repeated the outfit another three times, including Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

Anne wore an orange wrap top with a panelled skirt and matching jacket, which she wore for Trooping the Colour in 1987 and again in 2012 for her late mother's Diamond Jubilee, when she styled it with a more attention-grabbing orange hat.

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2025 in Ascot, England. © UK Press via Getty Images
Princess Anne looked resplendent on day three of Royal Ascot 2025

Then, for day three, the King's sister opted for a rare above-the-knee moment. Her teal dress featured a pleated skirt and a tie waist. It was teamed with her previously worn bow-adorned heels and a hat featuring a blue veil.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Uniformed appearances

Prior to Royal Ascot, Anne was seen on two occasions in ceremonial garb. For Trooping the Colour on 14 June, the royal donned military uniform as she rode on horseback along The Mall.

William, Edward and Anne saluting during the procession© PA Images via Getty Images
William, Edward and Anne saluting during the procession

Two days later, she attended the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a special ceremonial robe and plumed hat. The Order was founded nearly 700 years ago by Edward III and is Britain's oldest and most prestigious chivalric order.

Princess Anne at The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle© Getty Images
Princess Anne looked resplendent

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More