Princess Anne returns to Zara Tindall's boarding school in statement flippy skirt

The Princess Royal stepped out for a solo outing in Scotland on Tuesday and chose her boldest skirt for the occasion.
Spotted as she opened Gordonstoun School's new coastguard centre in Moray, Princess Anne, 74, donned a bright purple tartan skirt featuring green and white running through it.
Dressed for the rainy weather, the royal wore sheer tights under her skirt and a cropped tweed jacket. Her jacket was worn buttoned up and a purple scarf was tied around her neck.
A silver brooch was added for an extra detail. Adding to her look, the princess popped on a pair of navy gloves and carried a leather crossbody handbag over one shoulder. Rounding off the outfit was a pair of slip-on shoes with a block heel.
The Scottish school holds sentimental value for Anne as it was attended by Prince Philip, King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.
Princess Anne's Royal Ascot wardrobe
Anne's outing came just days after she made appearances on the first three days of Royal Ascot.
On day one, the mother of two rocked a knee-skimming blue satin straight-cut dress under a coat in a similar colour. Accessorising her look, the royal added a pair of bow-adorned kitten heels, a feather-adorned hat and a triple string of pearls.
She caught up with her daughter, Zara Tindall, who wore a blue Rebecca Vallance dress that complemented her mother's look perfectly.
Meanwhile, on day two, Anne opted for a vibrant cream and tangerine moment that may have had royal fans feeling a sense of déjà vu.
Anne wore an orange wrap top with a panelled skirt and matching jacket, which she wore for Trooping the Colour in 1987 and again in 2012 for her late mother's Diamond Jubilee, when she styled it with a more attention-grabbing orange hat.
Then, for day three, the King's sister opted for a rare above-the-knee moment. Her teal dress featured a pleated skirt and a tie waist. It was teamed with her previously worn bow-adorned heels and a hat featuring a blue veil.
Uniformed appearances
Prior to Royal Ascot, Anne was seen on two occasions in ceremonial garb. For Trooping the Colour on 14 June, the royal donned military uniform as she rode on horseback along The Mall.
Two days later, she attended the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a special ceremonial robe and plumed hat. The Order was founded nearly 700 years ago by Edward III and is Britain's oldest and most prestigious chivalric order.