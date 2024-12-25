Princess Anne is the epitome of Christmas in red coat and tartan skirt

Princess Anne delighted onlookers on Wednesday as she arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate for the annual Christmas Day church service.
The Princess Royal, 74, was spotted wearing a fitted red double-breasted coat over a grey and red tartan A-line style skirt.
The festive look was teamed with black knee-length tasselled boots and a grey suede envelope-style clutch bag.
Her hair was styled in her trademark updo underneath a black furry-trimmed hat, with the finishing touches in the form of a gold Scout reef knot brooch.
The royal was seen on the walkabout meeting festive wellwishers alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and fellow royal style icons the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales who both looked gorgeous in cornflower blue and emerald green ensembles.
Princess Anne's Christmas Day looks
Last year, Princess Anne looked lovely arriving for the annual church service in 2023 when she arrived with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence matching in 'The Highgrove Heritage Scarf' from The Prince's Foundation's collaboration.
The royal styled the scarf over a cream coat and a feather-adorned hat. She also wore gorgeous leather gloves in a sumptuous chocolate brown.
In 2019, the mother of two wore a very different look when she stepped out on Christmas Day in a vibrant purple coat.
Her jewel-toned outerwear was teamed with a coordinating hat and an unusual scarf with fish printed all over.
The royal opted for a pop of colour on Christmas Day in 2015 when she chose a pistachio green wool coat with suede brown boots, gloves, and bag.
Anne's festive outing
Prior to the Christmas Day service, Anne was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace for a Christmas Lunch for members of the royal family hosted by King Charles.
The royal arrived by car in a navy coat with a white and red scarf for a pared-back festive look.
