Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is the epitome of Christmas in red coat and tartan skirt
Subscribe
Princess Anne is the epitome of Christmas in red coat and tartan skirt
Princess Anne looked festive in red© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Princess Anne is the epitome of Christmas in red coat and tartan skirt

King Charles' sister looked lovely for the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne delighted onlookers on Wednesday as she arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate for the annual Christmas Day church service.

The Princess Royal, 74, was spotted wearing a fitted red double-breasted coat over a grey and red tartan A-line style skirt. 

WATCH: Royals greet crowd after church on Christmas Day

The festive look was teamed with black knee-length tasselled boots and a grey suede envelope-style clutch bag. 

Princess Anne and Prince Edward attend Christmas Day service© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Prince Edward attend Christmas Day service

Her hair was styled in her trademark updo underneath a black furry-trimmed hat, with the finishing touches in the form of a gold Scout reef knot brooch.

The royal was seen on the walkabout meeting festive wellwishers alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and fellow royal style icons the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales who both looked gorgeous in cornflower blue and emerald green ensembles.

Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats© Shutterstock
Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats

Princess Anne's Christmas Day looks

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church © Mark Cuthbert
Princess Anne twinned with her husband

Last year, Princess Anne looked lovely arriving for the annual church service in 2023 when she arrived with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence matching in 'The Highgrove Heritage Scarf' from The Prince's Foundation's collaboration.

Lena leaning against Princess Anne as she chats to Zara Tindall and Sarah Ferguson© Kim Taylor/Cambs News/Bav Media/Shutterstock
Lena leaning against Princess Anne as she chats to Zara Tindall and Sarah Ferguson

The royal styled the scarf over a cream coat and a feather-adorned hat. She also wore gorgeous leather gloves in a sumptuous chocolate brown.

Princess Anne in purple coat and hat© Getty
Princess Anne stunned in purple

In 2019, the mother of two wore a very different look when she stepped out on Christmas Day in a vibrant purple coat.

Princess Anne in purple coat with Kate and Charlotte© Getty
Princess Anne wore an unexpected hue

Her jewel-toned outerwear was teamed with a coordinating hat and an unusual scarf with fish printed all over.

Prince Philip and Princess Anne in coats walking© Getty
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham

The royal opted for a pop of colour on Christmas Day in 2015 when she chose a pistachio green wool coat with suede brown boots, gloves, and bag.

Anne's festive outing

Prior to the Christmas Day service, Anne was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace for a Christmas Lunch for members of the royal family hosted by King Charles.

Princess Anne attended with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence © Getty
Princess Anne attended with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

DISCOVER: Princess Anne channels Princess Kate in most sculpted coat 

The royal arrived by car in a navy coat with a white and red scarf for a pared-back festive look.

LISTEN: Inside the royal family's unprecedented year

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More