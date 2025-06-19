Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's above-the-knee sundress is a masterclass in Ascot 2025 fashion
Digital Cover royal-style© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Princess Royal nailed summer dressing on day three of Royal Ascot

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has stuck to her signature style for decades now, often opting for her tweed coats and military jackets, but, when it comes to summer fashion, she's still full of surprises.

At Royal Ascot 2025, the Princess Royal has brought out some beautiful pieces that demonstrated perfectly how she's always willing to try something a little different – and her look for the third day was another brilliant addition to her repertoire.

Joining the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, and more, the 74-year-old looked beautiful in a stunning sundress that's a little more daring than what she typically goes for.

Walking beside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne opted for a cerulean sundress with a pleated front and belted waist, opting for a gorgeous fascinator that matched its colour perfectly.

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne, Princess Royal on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2025 in Ascot, England. © UK Press via Getty Images
Princess Anne looked resplendent on day three of Royal Ascot 2025

To accessorise, the sister of King Charles and Prince Edward brought a tan clutch, a three-tiered pearl necklace, and got creative in her styling: she paired her signature white gloves with a pair of matching white heels.

Princess Anne almost resembled her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was known for her endless wardrobe of elegant midi dresses in bold colours. 

Princess Anne's Royal Ascot style

Where else would the Princess Royal feel more at home than at the races? It comes as no surprise that the annual event sees the mother of Zara Tindall bring out her best looks.

The Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal in the parade ring© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne wore the most fabulous tangerine and taupe skirt suit

For the second day of Royal Ascot 2025, Princess Anne, the famous royal recycler, brought out the most incredible outfit composed entirely of repeated pieces.

She stepped out in a bright orange silk wrap top, which she first wore out nearly forty years ago. To layer over it, the 74-year-old chose a pale tangerine skirt suit with a bold apricot-coloured lining.

Rounding off her ensemble, she kept on her cream leather gloves and wore a cream bow hat, with matching pair of heels.

Princess Anne in an orange and cream skirt suit at Trooping the Colour© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Princess Anne wore the skirt suit for the first time at Trooping the Colour in 1987

Princess Anne first wore the exact same skirt suit to Trooping the Colour back in 1987, albeit with a different set of accessories.

For the occasion, she chose to wear a small white and orange hat with a simple pearl choker – an understated but elegant outfit.

