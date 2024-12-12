Princess Anne channels Princess Kate in most sculpted coat

Princess Anne looked lovely as she braved the cold on Wednesday during a visit to Brightlingsea Museum in Colchester.

The Princess Royal, 74, was spotted wearing a deep mocha-hued wool coat which was worn done up to make the most of the double-breasted structural silhouette. The warm-toned coat also featured a collared neckline.

King Charles' sister teamed her stylish outerwear with a pair of chocolate brown leather gloves and a satin neck scarf as she unveiled a plaque marking her visit and met representatives councillors and volunteers.

As ever, her tumbling locks were swept up into a voluminous chiffon hairstyle and she wore minimal makeup as she channeled the Princess of Wales who wore a near-identical coat by Massimo Dutti in 2020 when she visited HMP Send in Woking during her 24-hour tour of the country to launch '5 big questions on the under 5s'.

The Princess' evening look

Anne rocked a totally different look when she stepped out to dine with King Charles as the monarch hosted the Qatari royal family at Buckingham Palace for a spellbinding state banquet.

Zara Tindall's mother wore a fit and flare gown with a bridal feel. The floral satin number featured an unusual scooped neckline and dramatic padded shoulders which Anne first wore aged 35 to the State Opening of Parliament in 1985.

Her recycled gown was teamed with the diamond-encrusted Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara.

The headpiece was made by Cartier and was reportedly commissioned by Anne's grandfather King George VI as a wedding anniversary for his wife Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The glittering tiara was offered to Prince William's aunt in 1973 when she married Captain Mark Phillips.

A daytime look

The Princess wore a more pared-back look when she attended the Young Achievers' Reception hosted by St John's Ambulance earlier this season.

The mother of two chose a grey tweed checked jacket with a single-breasted cut with a coordinating straight-cut skirt. Her co-ord with mustard piping was paired with leather accessories and another silk scarf.