Kate Middleton's fashion blunder she's never made again
Catherine in teal dress shoulders up looking shocked© Getty

Princess Kate's fashion blunder she's never made again

The Princess of Wales visited Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2023

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is widely considered a fashion icon and rightly so. Sartorially, she rarely steps a foot out of place, except for a certain outing in 2023, where she learned her lesson when it came to her choice of footwear on public outings.

Kate, 43, headed to RAF Fairford with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, opting to wear a pair of flat navy ballet pumps. 

Though her shoes were perfectly suited to her outfit (they paired perfectly with her Blaze Milano jacket and navy cigarette pants), they were less suited to the climate.

The Princess of Wales exiting car in rain© Getty
The Princess of Wales' feet got wet after she opted against boots

The princess arrived at the military base in the pouring rain, and without a pair of boots and due to the flat nature of her shoes, Kate's feet got wet as she exited the car.

kate and prince george shaking hand with man in military camouflage in rain© Getty
The Wales family braved the rain at the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford

Kate's fashion mishaps

Kate always looks effortlessly chic, but there have been a handful of moments where she has been charmingly relatable with fashion mishaps. 

Kate in blue coat with heel stuck in a grate© Getty
Kate got her heel stuck in a grate

In 2018, the then-Duchess of Cambridge expertly navigated a near-Cinderella moment. While opening the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex, Kate got her stiletto stuck in a grate.

She gracefully freed her shoe before continuing to greet people who had gathered to welcome her. 

The Princess of Wales holds onto her hat in the wind in navy floral jacket© Getty
The Princess of Wales holds onto her hat in the wind as she attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service

Meanwhile, in 2023, Kate battled the elements once again as she arrived at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Her hat, a gorgeous saucer-shaped hat by Sean Barrett, would have flown straight off her head, thanks to the gusty weather, were it not for Kate's quick reaction in grabbing it with her hand.

It seems Kate's clothes weren't always her friends in 2023, as it was also in this year that she wrestled with her (incredibly flattering) emerald green suit while on an outing to AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill in Leeds.

Kate in green suit lifting up leg to address shoe problem© Getty
Kate's heels proved troublesome once again

Kate's green Burberry trousers were caught on her shoes before she daintily lifted one foot to release them before carrying on.

Kate's mishap-free outing

More recently, Kate stepped out for a (mishap-free) outing to Wimbledon. On the final day of the 2025 championships, the royal put the 'royal' in royal blue as she arrived with her two eldest children and husband William.

3BRJDFT The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), arriving on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© Alamy Stock Photo
The Princess of Wales wore a Roksanda dress

The mother of three rocked a bespoke Roksanda dress with Ralph Lauren toffee-hued pumps and a chain necklace by Daniella Draper. She rounded off the look with a sunhat by L.K.Bennett to shield herself from the hot July sun.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walking down royal box steps in blue dress© Getty
The Princess of Wales attended day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

