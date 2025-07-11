Best royal fashion moments of July 2025 - including three diamond tiaras

Wimbledon is bringing royals to the Centre Court this month, allowing for fabulous displays of fashion. But the French state visit is taking top spot in the style stakes as the Princess of Wales wore her first tiara publicly since 2023.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne were also in attendance, but there are plenty more fashionable outings to look forward to this month.

Queen Letizia, Princess Charlene, and Queen Mary lead the best-dressed European royals, so we will be keeping our eyes peeled throughout July to catch their sartorial statements.

Who is on our Royal Style Watch this July? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/ 6 © Getty Images The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales was mesmerising in a crimson Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown at the State Banquet, which welcomed President Macron of France to the UK. The caped number featured a cinched waist and full skirt. It was styled with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps, as well as the Lover’s Knot Tiara, the Greville Chandelier Earrings, and Princess Diana's three-strand pearl bracelet.

2/ 6 © Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh The Duchess of Edinburgh joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle. She sported a bespoke white Suzannah London gown with a wrap-style skirt and exaggerated short sleeves. She also wore the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara and crossover pumps by Emmy London.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Queen Camilla Along with the King, Queen Camilla hosted President Macron at Windsor, wearing a white Fiona Clare gown. Camilla added a pop of colour to her look with Queen Elizabeth II’s Belgian Sapphire tiara, necklace, and bracelet.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Anne recreated her 23rd birthday portrait when she stepped out for the State Banquet wearing her Diamond Festoon Tiara. She also switched up her hair look, wearing it in a low updo as she donned a white lace gown.



5/ 6 © Getty Queen Letizia Queen Letizia of Spain was the picture of classic elegance at the 105th edition of the ABC Journalism awards in Madrid. She opted for a strapless LBD with a string pearl necklace and Magrit heels.

6/ 6 Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex wore her most relaxed look to date as she celebrated 4 July with her family in the US. Meghan rocked a printed halterneck crop top and matching midi skirt by Farm Rio and accessorised with her Cartier gold watch and 'Love' bracelet.