Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate makes £400k addition to Wimbledon outfit in fashion first
Subscribe
Princess Kate makes £400k addition to Wimbledon outfit in fashion first
Catherine, Princess of Wales waves from bridge© Getty

Princess Kate makes £400k addition to Wimbledon outfit in fashion first

The Princess of Wales made a solo appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales looked stunning as she stepped out on Saturday to attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed a particular detail about Kate's jewellery choices as she held up her hands in glee during the game as she watched on from the Royal Box.

For the first time, Prince William's wife, 43, stacked her heirloom engagement ring atop the three other dazzling rings she has worn on her ring finger of late.

Princess Kate receives adorable 3-word piece of advice from child before Wimbledon© Getty
Kate wore her engagement ring with her stacked rings for the first time

During her return to work after her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate started to wear a set of rings but not her engagement ring on public engagements.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England.© WireImage
Kate's engagement ring belonged to William's late mother

On Saturday, she added the sapphire and diamond ring, estimated by the Antique Jewellery Company to be worth up to £400,000, to the stack, which featured her wedding ring, her first eternity ring from William after George’s birth and her new sapphire and diamond eternity ring by Cartier.

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe

Princess Kate wimbledon wardrobe© Getty Images

It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.

Kate's Wimbledon look

Kate used the layered rings to accessorise her understated cream look. She donned a bespoke dress by Self-Portrait, which featured a standing collar, belted waist, and pleated skirt.

princess kate arriving at wimbledon with AELTC chair debbie jevans© Getty Images
Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

The short-sleeve number was paired with the 'Ribbon Sling 85’ Nude Suede Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi and a new bag for the royal – the 'Neeson Small Square Tote in Chalk Capra Leather' by Anya Hindmarch.

Princess Kate meeting Lydia Lowe as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final© Getty
Princess Kate's dress featured a pleated skirt

Additionally, Kate sported the 'Ralph RA5305' shades by Ralph Lauren and a number of other jewellery pieces – the 'Trinity' hoop earrings by Cartier, the brand's 'Ballon Bleu de Cartier' watch, and a gold bangle by Halcyon Days.

Statement Wimbledon jewels

It is not the first time Kate has made a statement with her jewellery choices at Wimbledon. In 2024, she wore one of her most eye-catching pairs of earrings to date.

Princess Charlotte looking up at kate waving© WireImage
Kate's earrings accessorised her Safiyaa dress

The trendy earrings have also been sported by the elite of the style set, including  Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner.

Kate Middleton laughing court-side of Centre Court during Wimbledon© Getty
Kate wore statement earrings

The By Pariah's 'Sabine' hoop earrings, which were the perfect balance of elegant and bold, teamed perfectly with her Halcyon Days 'Maya Torque bracelet' which she wore on Saturday. 

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best Wimbledon fashion moments

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More