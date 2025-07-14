Princess Kate makes £400k addition to Wimbledon outfit in fashion first

The Princess of Wales looked stunning as she stepped out on Saturday to attend the Ladies' Singles Final on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed a particular detail about Kate's jewellery choices as she held up her hands in glee during the game as she watched on from the Royal Box.

For the first time, Prince William's wife, 43, stacked her heirloom engagement ring atop the three other dazzling rings she has worn on her ring finger of late.

© Getty Kate wore her engagement ring with her stacked rings for the first time

During her return to work after her preventative chemotherapy for cancer, Kate started to wear a set of rings but not her engagement ring on public engagements.

© WireImage Kate's engagement ring belonged to William's late mother

On Saturday, she added the sapphire and diamond ring, estimated by the Antique Jewellery Company to be worth up to £400,000, to the stack, which featured her wedding ring, her first eternity ring from William after George’s birth and her new sapphire and diamond eternity ring by Cartier.

Kate's Wimbledon look

Kate used the layered rings to accessorise her understated cream look. She donned a bespoke dress by Self-Portrait, which featured a standing collar, belted waist, and pleated skirt.

© Getty Images Kate accessorised with a woven leather bag from Anya Hindmarch

The short-sleeve number was paired with the 'Ribbon Sling 85’ Nude Suede Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi and a new bag for the royal – the 'Neeson Small Square Tote in Chalk Capra Leather' by Anya Hindmarch.

© Getty Princess Kate's dress featured a pleated skirt

Additionally, Kate sported the 'Ralph RA5305' shades by Ralph Lauren and a number of other jewellery pieces – the 'Trinity' hoop earrings by Cartier, the brand's 'Ballon Bleu de Cartier' watch, and a gold bangle by Halcyon Days.

Statement Wimbledon jewels

It is not the first time Kate has made a statement with her jewellery choices at Wimbledon. In 2024, she wore one of her most eye-catching pairs of earrings to date.

© WireImage Kate's earrings accessorised her Safiyaa dress

The trendy earrings have also been sported by the elite of the style set, including Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner.

© Getty Kate wore statement earrings

The By Pariah's 'Sabine' hoop earrings, which were the perfect balance of elegant and bold, teamed perfectly with her Halcyon Days 'Maya Torque bracelet' which she wore on Saturday.

