Princess Kate's bridal white Wimbledon dress is the best look of summer 2025

Princess Kate made her highly-anticipated return to Wimbledon on Saturday, to watch the Women's Singles final, after days of speculation as to whether or not she would attend.

As always, the Princess of Wales looked absolutely resplendent, in an ensemble so elegant, and so sophisticated that it might just be the best look of summer 2025.

Stepping out in an all-white ensemble, the 43-year-old opted for a custom midi dress from SELF-PORTRAIT, in a beautiful bridal white colour, which featured a utility jacket-style design with pockets and a chic belted waist, elevated by a gorgeous pleated skirt.

To accessorise, Princess Kate wore a pair of nude heeled pumps from royal staple Gianvito Rossi, a pair of gorgeous subtle gold hoop earrings and a stainless steel watch from Cartier, and a golden bangle from Halcyon Days.

Rounding off her look, she carried a beautiful tote bag from the trendy London-based designer Anya Hindmarch, for another modern touch.

© Getty Images Princess Kate made her Wimbledon 2025 debut for the Women's Singles final

Most importantly of all, however, she wore her staple Wimbledon bow, with a dark green and purple pattern, pinned to the dress just below her shoulder.

© WireImage Princess Kate's bridal white Wimbledon dress might be the best look of summer 2025

Princess Kate has worn the bow pin every year since 2017 as a subtle nod to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue where the Wimbledon championships are held every year, as she is its patron.

Princess Kate always looks incredible at Wimbledon

There was speculation as to whether or not the Princess of Wales would appear at Wimbledon this year, as she has been slowing down on her royal duties.

Each and every year, the mother-of-three brings out amazing outfits for her day at Centre Court, and they're arguably some of her best looks ever.

© Getty Images Princess Kate opted for a beautiful purple dress last year

Last year, while still in recovery following her cancer diagnosis, Princess Kate made an appearance in the Royal Box alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 10.

She picked out a beautiful purple midi dress from Safiyaa, which featured a billowing A-line skirt, ruched detailing and a high neckline.

Princess Kate paired it with a pair of nude pumps and leather handbag in the same hue from L.K. Bennett, accessorising with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and bangles.