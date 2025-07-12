Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's bridal white Wimbledon dress is the best look of summer 2025
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the women's singles final tennis match on the thirteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2025.© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales appeared at the Women's Singles final on Saturday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate made her highly-anticipated return to Wimbledon on Saturday, to watch the Women's Singles final, after days of speculation as to whether or not she would attend.

As always, the Princess of Wales looked absolutely resplendent, in an ensemble so elegant, and so sophisticated that it might just be the best look of summer 2025.

Stepping out in an all-white ensemble, the 43-year-old opted for a custom midi dress from SELF-PORTRAIT, in a beautiful bridal white colour, which featured a utility jacket-style design with pockets and a chic belted waist, elevated by a gorgeous pleated skirt.

Princess Kate looked magnificent in her Nicole Miller dress© Getty Images
Princess Kate looked magnificent in her Nicole Miller dress

To accessorise, Princess Kate wore a pair of nude heeled pumps from royal staple Gianvito Rossi, a pair of gorgeous subtle gold hoop earrings and a stainless steel watch from Cartier, and a golden bangle from Halcyon Days.

Rounding off her look, she carried a beautiful tote bag from the trendy London-based designer Anya Hindmarch, for another modern touch.

Catherine, Princess of Wales with AELTC chair Debbie Jevans as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final during day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Princess Kate made her Wimbledon 2025 debut for the Women's Singles final

Most importantly of all, however, she wore her staple Wimbledon bow, with a dark green and purple pattern, pinned to the dress just below her shoulder.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England.© WireImage
Princess Kate's bridal white Wimbledon dress might be the best look of summer 2025

Princess Kate has worn the bow pin every year since 2017 as a subtle nod to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue where the Wimbledon championships are held every year, as she is its patron.

Princess Kate always looks incredible at Wimbledon

There was speculation as to whether or not the Princess of Wales would appear at Wimbledon this year, as she has been slowing down on her royal duties.

Each and every year, the mother-of-three brings out amazing outfits for her day at Centre Court, and they're arguably some of her best looks ever.

Three women and a man walking © Getty Images
Princess Kate opted for a beautiful purple dress last year

Last year, while still in recovery following her cancer diagnosis, Princess Kate made an appearance in the Royal Box alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, 10.

She picked out a beautiful purple midi dress from Safiyaa, which featured a billowing A-line skirt, ruched detailing and a high neckline.

Princess Kate paired it with a pair of nude pumps and leather handbag in the same hue from L.K. Bennett, accessorising with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and bangles.

