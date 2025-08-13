Duchess Sophie 'evokes nostalgia' in her busiest dress of 2025

The Duchess of Edinburgh took on her busiest print of 2025 as she stepped out to meet a WW2 veteran on Tuesday ahead of VJ Day.

Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen debuting the 'Nancy' dress by Lexy London, which featured a vibrant raspberry pink, cream, and khaki green print with capped sleeves and a collared neckline.

© Getty Images Sophie was respectful of the occasion in the way she dressed

She wore her sandy blonde hair in a loose ponytail to show off a pair of gold statement earrings as she met 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran Jim Wren, who survived the sinking of HMS Repulse, and was previously a prisoner of war, at the Sarum Manor Care Home in Salisbury.

A thoughtful fashion choice

Neslişah Yılmaz, Creative Director of Barrus, says Sophie's outfit choice feels deliberate for the particular event.

"The choice of this look feels deliberate in its blend of warmth, approachability, and respectful polish," Neslişah tells HELLO!. "The shirt dress silhouette, with its structured collar and tailored waist, nods to timeless mid-century shapes, evoking a sense of nostalgia that resonates with the era of the veteran's youth."

© Getty Images Sophie chose a Lexy London dress

Sophie also blends formality with her signature gentle touch. "It's a considered middle ground: formal enough to honour the gravity of the occasion, yet light-hearted enough to put the veteran at ease," the fashion expert explains.

Colour psychology plays a key role here, Neslişah adds. "Pink tones, especially in this fresh and saturated palette, are associated with compassion, kindness, and empathy, qualities that are essential in an intergenerational meeting of this nature."

© Getty Images The dress featured a fresh and saturated palette

It's not the first time the wife of Prince Edward has sported a printed dress. In fact, a maximalist approach to print is often assumed by Sophie – and we are obsessed! Whether frilly or floaty, midi or maxi, Sophie's printed dresses are among her most elegant looks – take a look at our favourites.

1 4 Fabulous forest green © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh rocked clashing green and pink Sophie rocked a forest green and pink leafy design when she stepped out to attend the 5 Rifles Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks in October 2024. She opted for the Erdem dress teamed with Jimmy Choo pumps and a Sophie Habsburg clutch.

2 4 Mermaid silhouette © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh eats an ice cream as she visits the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival The royal chose a mermaid silhouette as she tucked into an ice cream during a visit to the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival in June. The tiered dress was a number by ME + EM in a blue floral design styled with Penelope Chilvers wedges and another Sophie Habsburg bag.

3 4 Perfect polka dots © Getty Images Sophie revived the polka dot trend on Tuesday as she took part in a bingo night with Chelsea Pensioners Perfectly on trend for summer 2025, Sophie was ahead of the curve in April as she wore polka dots to meet Chelsea Pensioners and take part in a Bingo Night at The Royal Hospital Chelsea. The Beulah garment with a belted waistline and floaty skirt teamed nicely with white wedges.