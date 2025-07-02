Duchess Sophie just wore her 2019 Wimbledon waffle sundress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish as she stepped out for the Hertfordshire Schools food and farming day on Tuesday.

Sophie, 60, was seen wearing a floral dress by Peter Pilotto which featured short floaty sleeves, a tapered waist, and a floaty skirt.

View post on X On this occasion, Prince Edward's wife styled the designer dress with a pair of 'Valenciana' espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers and the 'Lola' orange bag by Sophie Habsburg. Rounding off her look were the 'SC-40073I Brown Sunglasses with Gradient Brown Lens' by Stella McCartney.

© Getty Sophie wore the blue dress in 2019 The printed number made from a waffle fabric was an outfit repeat moment from 2019 when she attended day nine of the Wimbledon Championships. She also wore the piece in April of that year when she joined the blindness prevention charity Orbis UK to mark the launch of their See My Future appeal at an event in London.

A special royal touch © Getty Peter Pilotto designed Eugenie's wedding dress Peter Pilotto is a special brand for the royal family. Not only is it the designer behind Sophie's blue floral dress, but its designers, Christopher De Vos and Peter Pilotto, created Princess Eugenie's bridal gown for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders and a billowing full-length train.

Sophie's recent outings © PA Images via Getty Images Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Community Brain stand A light summer dress is all Sophie has been wearing recently, allowing her to look put together in the heat. Earlier this week, she looked like a mermaid as she tucked into an ice-cream at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh eats an ice cream as she visits the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival The dress, which had a keyhole neckline, was paired with the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles' by Penelope Chilvers, and she carried the whimsical 'Capri' cut-out floral raffia bag by Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh during her visit to the Central School of Ballet Meanwhile, her outing to the Central School of Ballet in June called for an emerald green look. Sophie donned the 'Everley' wrap dress by Zimmermann and wore her hair in an apt balletic bun. The floaty dress from the royally-adored Australian label was a new addition to Sophie's summer wardrobe.