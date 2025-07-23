Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is a summer style muse in £2k waist-cinching skirt
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walking in meadow smiling© Getty

Duchess Sophie is a summer muse in £2k waist-cinching skirt

Prince Edward's wife wore Gabriela Hearst to visit Northampton Bike Park

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved her sustainable style credentials on Wednesday as she stepped out to visit Northampton Bike Park. 

Sophie, 60, showed that pieces that have been in your wardrobe for some time can remain some of your most valuable outfit options. She re-wore her lovely 'Dugald' skirt by Gabriela Hearst for the occasion, which featured a belted waistline and floral design.

She previously wore the skirt when she visited Northampton Bike Park in June, as well as during her and Prince Edward's trip to Malta last October.

Unusually, Sophie's skirt was made from wool - a fabric often associated with winter jumpers more than July heatwave skirts. 

two women talking inside palace © Getty Images
The royal looked flawless in the floral skirt in Malta

"The skirt is a good choice. Wool is a good fabric for summer. It is natural, it breathes and can come in various weights," fashion expert and founder of Modes & More, Susie Nelson, says.

"In addition, a print travels well, and doesn't show creases as much as a block colour."

Susie adds: "The outfit is a strong look, as the jacket adds a soft business-like touch to a floral skirt."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied by Chris Holmes walking in white outfit © Getty
Sophie wore the printed skirt during a visit to Northampton Bike Park

Dressing down the £2,150 skirt, Prince Edward's wife rocked a cropped white Prada jacket with a collared neckline and gold buttons. She also wore a casual white tee and added a glamorous designer touch with the Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia 65' pumps with pearls.

A royal tiara moment

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Sophie wore the Wessex tiara

The daytime chic contrasted with Sophie's tiara moment as she attended the State Banquet at Windsor Castle when King Charles hosted President Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. © Getty Images
Sophie rocked a white Suzannah dress

For this formal evening event, the mother-of-three opted for her go-to tiara, the Wessex Aquamarine, to elevate the already sophisticated 'Delphine' dress by Suzannah London.

The white gown featured capped sleeves, a tulip-shaped wrap skirt, and a cinched waist. 

The Wessex Aquamarine tiara

Sophie's beautiful tiara features a seafoam-hued aquamarine and is set in diamonds forming two symmetrical wave shapes.

Sophie in the Wessex Aquamarine Tiara© Getty
Sophie debuted the tiara in 2005

The royal debuted the diadem in 2005 when she attended the enthronement celebrations of Prince Albert of Monaco, and it has since become her go-to for state dinners and European royal weddings.

Sophie looks to left in black v neck dress © Getty Images
Sophie turned it into a necklace

It was reportedly crafted by G. Collins & Sons, and it has an extra special feature – it is convertible! The tiara can be turned into a gorgeous necklace, perfectly suited to jazzing up a little black dress as Sophie did in 2006 when she attended the ChildLine and Mission Enfance's Royal Gala Dinner at Banqueting House in London.

