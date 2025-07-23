Duchess Sophie is a summer muse in £2k waist-cinching skirt

The Duchess of Edinburgh proved her sustainable style credentials on Wednesday as she stepped out to visit Northampton Bike Park.

Sophie, 60, showed that pieces that have been in your wardrobe for some time can remain some of your most valuable outfit options. She re-wore her lovely 'Dugald' skirt by Gabriela Hearst for the occasion, which featured a belted waistline and floral design.

View post on X She previously wore the skirt when she visited Northampton Bike Park in June, as well as during her and Prince Edward's trip to Malta last October. Unusually, Sophie's skirt was made from wool - a fabric often associated with winter jumpers more than July heatwave skirts.

© Getty Images The royal looked flawless in the floral skirt in Malta "The skirt is a good choice. Wool is a good fabric for summer. It is natural, it breathes and can come in various weights," fashion expert and founder of Modes & More, Susie Nelson, says. "In addition, a print travels well, and doesn't show creases as much as a block colour." Susie adds: "The outfit is a strong look, as the jacket adds a soft business-like touch to a floral skirt."

© Getty Sophie wore the printed skirt during a visit to Northampton Bike Park Dressing down the £2,150 skirt, Prince Edward's wife rocked a cropped white Prada jacket with a collared neckline and gold buttons. She also wore a casual white tee and added a glamorous designer touch with the Jimmy Choo 'Rosalia 65' pumps with pearls.

A royal tiara moment © Getty Images Sophie wore the Wessex tiara The daytime chic contrasted with Sophie's tiara moment as she attended the State Banquet at Windsor Castle when King Charles hosted President Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte.

© Getty Images Sophie rocked a white Suzannah dress For this formal evening event, the mother-of-three opted for her go-to tiara, the Wessex Aquamarine, to elevate the already sophisticated 'Delphine' dress by Suzannah London. The white gown featured capped sleeves, a tulip-shaped wrap skirt, and a cinched waist.

The Wessex Aquamarine tiara Sophie's beautiful tiara features a seafoam-hued aquamarine and is set in diamonds forming two symmetrical wave shapes. © Getty Sophie debuted the tiara in 2005 The royal debuted the diadem in 2005 when she attended the enthronement celebrations of Prince Albert of Monaco, and it has since become her go-to for state dinners and European royal weddings.

© Getty Images Sophie turned it into a necklace It was reportedly crafted by G. Collins & Sons, and it has an extra special feature – it is convertible! The tiara can be turned into a gorgeous necklace, perfectly suited to jazzing up a little black dress as Sophie did in 2006 when she attended the ChildLine and Mission Enfance's Royal Gala Dinner at Banqueting House in London.